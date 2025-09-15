Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rodgers raves about Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk and picks him in his five-a-side dream team.

Kyle Walker, Yaya Toure, Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo are the other four players whom Rogers has selected.

The inclusion of Van Dijk is hardly surprising, as the Dutchman is arguably seen as one of the finest defenders of the modern era.

The Liverpool captain has been an epitome of excellence, and many consider him one of the greatest defenders in the Premier League of all time.

Rogers wowed by Van Dijk's aura

At 34, Van Dijk has still been imperious like before, and he is almost flawless at the back.

The Dutchman has played a pivotal role in Liverpool's rich success under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, and his fitness has been remarkable.

Rogers has been left stunned by Van Dijk's aura, saying he 'scares' people with his presence. The Villa attacker thinks that Van Dijk, like Walker, is best in one-vs-one situations.

"Kyle Walker, probably the best one-vs-one defender. I think it's so hard to get past," said Rogers to BBC Sport 5 Live.

The interviewer asks - "And Van Dijk? same thing?"

Rogers responds: "Yeah, I think. Aura as well. Just being there. I think the feeling of him just probably scares people."

Could Liverpool move for Rogers?

Liverpool did not make any concrete offer for Rodgers this summer, but he is someone they definitely like.

Recent reports suggest that the Reds will be watching his development this season ahead of the next summer transfer window.

Rogers is capable of playing from the left of attack or as a number 10, and he could be a fantastic addition to the star-studded Liverpool side.

The Reds allowed Harvey Elliott to move to Villa Park, and they can use the good relationship next summer to secure a deal for Rogers.