A Liverpool forward talks about the gloomy atmosphere inside the dressing room after last Saturday's Premier League loss to Brentford.

Federico Chiesa has revealed how Liverpool players reacted to their 3-2 Premier League defeat by Brentford last Saturday.

Arne Slot’s men suffered their fourth consecutive league defeat, following losses to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United, leaving the Reds seventh in the Premier League table

The latest defeat means that the defending league champions have now lost as many games this season as they did last, leaving them seven points behind Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team.

Chiesa has now shed light on the initially tense atmosphere in the away dressing room at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Liverpool’s dismal form: How the Reds reacted after Brentford nightmare

Speaking to The Independent, Chiesa disclosed the widespread shock among the squad after the shocking defeat in West London.

“No one was speaking,” admitted the Liverpool forward. “Because afterwards everyone knows. Sometimes you don’t have to speak about the situation. You know what’s going on.

“So no one spoke because I think we have to think about what we can do better and usually when we are in this situation the first thing that comes to your mind is to give more, train harder.

“I think it was good that after the game we didn’t talk because it’s a sign that everyone wants to change. Everyone wants to change the situation.

While he pointed out that this changed as they departed the Bees’ ground, the wide attacker challenged his teammates to force a turnaround on Merseyside.

“Of course, after we went to the bus and we started to talk about the situation and everyone wants to turn things around,” said Chiesa. “That’s the main goal and the first thing is that we don't have to blame anything or anyone.

“We’re not winning and there could be many reasons for that but we have to bounce back, and we don’t and I personally don’t care if it’s this or that that is causing us not to win. For me the most important thing is to work harder and then try to get the win.”

Will Liverpool turn their form around?

While the overall quality of the Liverpool squad suggests that the current run of defeats cannot continue, Slot has not had an easy second year in English football.

There was a lot of wheeling and dealing during the summer transfer window, and the tragic death of Diogo Jota affected the Reds both emotionally and tactically, while the standout sale was Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.

Early-season victories were unsustainable, and it has become clear as they have struggled for results over the past month or so.

Defensive solutions have already been suggested for Slot, but there is a sense that the squad’s overall balance is flawed and vulnerable to opposition fast breaks.