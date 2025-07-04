Diogo Jota's physiotherapist lifts the lid on the surgery that prevented the late Liverpool forward from flying back to England before the fatal car crash that claimed the lives of both him and his brother.

The physiotherapist of late Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota has revealed that the Portugal international was recuperating from a partially collapsed lung just before his tragic death at the age of 28.

Just over 24 hours ago, the inconceivable news broke that Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva - aged 25 - were killed in a car accident in northern Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The siblings were en route to catch a ferry back to England for Jota's pre-season training with Liverpool, as the attacker had been advised not to fly by doctors in the wake of a recent operation.

While travelling along the A-52 motorway, the Lamborghini that the brothers were travelling in suffered a burst tyre while overtaking another vehicle and spun off the road before catching fire.

Emergency services personnel could not save Jota or Silva, whose funeral details have now been confirmed, and the former's physio has lifted the lid on the condition that prevented the pair from taking a plane back to England.

Jota treated for collapsed lung shortly before death

Speaking to Portuguese outlet Record, Miguel Goncalves said: "The base of his right lung had collapsed a little, but with the post-surgery physiotherapy he was practically flawless.

"When I left him yesterday he was no longer in pain and was going to return to Liverpool. He was excited, confident about his recovery and enthusiastic about the next season."

Jota's untimely death came just 10 days after his marriage to the love of his life - Rute Cardoso - whom he leaves behind along with three young children.

The Premier League champion had been enjoying his holidays after becoming a top-flight winner with Liverpool and UEFA Nations League champion with Portugal, whom his last match came for in their final victory over Spain.

Jota was due to assist Liverpool's Premier League title defence in 2025-26, and Goncalves also shot down baseless rumours claiming that the siblings had been at a party shortly before embarking on their journey.

Jota physio denies Liverpool forward partied before fatal car crash

"I've read some things on the internet that are regrettable, and I've even heard some in the media. To be clear, Diogo and Andre weren't partying at all, they did nothing wrong," he added.

"They were going to travel at night because it was cooler, but they weren’t going direct. He told me that the journey would take about eight hours, but that they would stop at a hotel in the Burgos area to rest.

"Diogo was very aware of his professionalism. They were only supposed to arrive in Santander today [Thursday], catch the boat and then go to England."

Jota represented Gondomar, Pacos de Ferreira, Atletico Madrid, Porto and Wolverhampton Wanderers before joining Liverpool, with whom he won four trophies and scored 65 goals for in 182 appearances.

Reds supporters can sign both physical and digital books of condolence to remember the late forward; the former version is available to sign at the Anfield Road Stand at specific times from now until Monday.

> Diogo Jota: 1996-2025