Liverpool confirm the appointment of a former World Cup and Euros manager as the new head coach of their Under-21s team.

Former Wales head coach Robert Page has been appointed the new manager of Liverpool's Under-21 squad, the Reds have confirmed.

The 50-year-old had been out of work since leaving his position as head coach of the Dragons last June, after he failed to lead Wales to the Euro 2024 Finals.

The nation's bid to reach the continental championships ended in heartbreak at the hands of Poland in the playoff final, although Page had previously overseen the Dragons' performances at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2020.

In his first major tournament in charge - when he was still caretaker manager - Page led Wales to the last 16 of the delayed Euros in 2021, before guiding them to their first World Cup in 64 years.

Wales' Qatar run in 2022 ended in the group stage, but Page's work was nevertheless lauded, and the 50-year-old will now drop back down into the world of academy management after previously heading up Wales' Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 teams.

Rob Page appointed Liverpool Under-21s boss after Barry Lewtas exit

"Rob brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to a key role as young players look to bridge that gap from Academy prospect to first-team footballer," Liverpool academy director Alex Ingelthorpe told the club's website.

"His recent achievements in guiding Wales to the last 16 at Euro 2020 before qualifying for the 2022 World Cup speak for themselves but perhaps less heralded is the work that took place during his time in charge of the national team, which saw numerous pathway players make it into the senior squad.

“This is something we have seen first-hand at Liverpool with several of our Academy players making significant progress on the international stage under Rob’s guidance.

“This level of experience in transitioning young footballers towards the professional game and on to the highest levels of domestic and international football will be a significant resource for all at the Academy, especially the players.

“Myself and all the staff are greatly looking forward to working with Rob as we endeavour to continue producing players capable of playing at the highest level and in the most demanding of arenas."

Page will fill the void left by Barry Lewtas, who served as head coach of Liverpool's Under-21s for five years and also won an FA Youth Cup with the Under-18s in 2019.

Which talented Liverpool prospects will Page be working with?

As well as the veteran Jay Spearing - still a member of Liverpool's Under-21 squad as he balances his Under-18 coaching duties - Page will inherit a squad brimming with embryonic talent.

A plethora of players on the Under-21 books have already experienced a taste of first-team football, including the likes of James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Kaide Gordon, Luke Chambers, Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas and Owen Beck, the latter two of whom he worked with at Wales.

Page will also be responsible for the progress of 19-year-old defender Wellity Lucky, whom the Reds are reportedly close to signing to a new contract amid interest from elsewhere.

Furthermore, it will be fascinating to see what path Liverpool go down with 16-year-old attacker Rio Ngumoha, who is still registered as an Under-18s player but made his first-team debut for the Reds in January's FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley.