Premier League | Gameweek 5
Sep 20, 2025 at 12.30pm UK
 
Liverpool
vs.
Everton

Team News: Liverpool vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton.

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Everton lock horns at Anfield in the 247th Merseyside derby on Saturday lunchtime.

While the Reds have made a perfect start to the defence of their title and beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday, the Toffees have collected seven points from their first four league games, most recently drawing 0-0 with Aston Villa.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


LIVERPOOL vs. EVERTON

Liverpool's Curtis Jones pictured on August 4, 2025

LIVERPOOL

Out: Curtis Jones (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)

Doubtful: Vitaliy Mykolenko (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Garner; Gueye, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto

Written by
Oliver Thomas
