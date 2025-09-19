Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton.

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Everton lock horns at Anfield in the 247th Merseyside derby on Saturday lunchtime.

While the Reds have made a perfect start to the defence of their title and beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday, the Toffees have collected seven points from their first four league games, most recently drawing 0-0 with Aston Villa.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Curtis Jones (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)

Doubtful: Vitaliy Mykolenko (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Garner; Gueye, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto

