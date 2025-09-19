Premier League rivals Liverpool and Everton lock horns at Anfield in the 247th Merseyside derby on Saturday lunchtime.
While the Reds have made a perfect start to the defence of their title and beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday, the Toffees have collected seven points from their first four league games, most recently drawing 0-0 with Aston Villa.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
LIVERPOOL vs. EVERTON
LIVERPOOL
Out: Curtis Jones (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)
Doubtful: Vitaliy Mykolenko (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Garner; Gueye, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto
