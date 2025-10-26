Sports Mole rounds up the latest on Curtis Jones and Liverpool's other injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup clash against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Liverpool seem to be in free fall at the moment, and they will be desperate to find a foothold on Wednesday when Crystal Palace visit Anfield in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Arne Slot's Reds thought they had stopped the rot after thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League on October 22, but they were beaten 3-2 by Brentford on Saturday night, marking a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat.

To make matters worse, the midfield pairing of Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones that had shown potential since Ryan Gravenberch's injury against Manchester United was broken up when Jones was substituted with an issue of his own.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their EFL Cup clash against Palace.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Liverpool's 18-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni arrived in the summer with huge potential, but he unfortunately picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut against Southampton in the EFL Cup, and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 9 (vs. Manchester City)

Injury-prone goalkeeper, Alisson, suffered a hamstring injury against Galatasaray at the end of September, and while the Reds had hoped to have their number one back in contention this week, Slot confirmed that his recovery will 'take a little bit longer'.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Versatile right-back Jeremie Frimpong picked up his second hamstring injury of the season against Frankfurt, and he is likely to be out of action until late November.

Slot confirmed in his press conference on October 24 that Frimpong would definitely not be playing this week, and that his comeback will take 'a while'.

RYAN GRAVENBERCH

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Liverpool's double pivot of Szoboszlai and Jones looked promising in Gravenberch's absence, but after the academy product was taken off with an injury against Brentford, the number 38 would be a welcome sight on Wednesday.

However, Gravenberch faces a late fitness test and remains a minor doubt for Palace.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Isak had to be taken off at half time against Frankfurt with a groin issue, but Slot mentioned that he was 'not too bad' and while he did not feature against the Bees, he could be back in contention in midweek.

CURTIS JONES

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Slot said in a post-match interview on Saturday that Jones asked to be taken off rather than being forced to leave the pitch, and he seemed hopeful about the extent of the issue given that the midfielder walked off without needing much treatment.

Given that Wednesday's game is a cup clash, Jones could be rested in order to give him time to recover for the Premier League match against Aston Villa at the weekend.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info