Liverpool manager Arne Slot is handed another concerning injury blow, being forced to bring off a key midfielder in the Reds' Premier League meeting with Brentford.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been handed another concerning injury blow, having been forced to bring off a key midfielder in the Reds' Premier League meeting with Brentford.

The Dutchman was already without Ryan Gravenberch for the trip to the Gtech Community Stadium, as the Netherlands international failed to recover from the ankle injury he sustained against Manchester United.

With Alexis Mac Allister also out of form, Slot started Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai at the base of the midfield, after the former broke a club record in their 5-1 Champions League battering of Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, midway through the second half, Jones dropped to the turf injured, and Slot was forced to withdraw the Englishman, who appeared to hurt his groin.

It remains to be seen how severe Jones's issue is, but the long-serving Liverpool midfielder can be considered an early doubt for Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup and Aston Villa next weekend.

The champions were also without Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, Alisson Becker and Giovanni Leoni for their trip to Brentford, and the latter three will not return imminently either.

No Data Analysis info