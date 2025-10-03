Liverpool manager Arne Slot provides injury updates on Alisson Becker, Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as Manchester United receive an early boost.

The Reds set out to end a two-game losing run in West London, having followed up a deserved 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace with a 1-0 Champions League reverse to Galatasaray in midweek.

Two injuries were added to insult for Liverpool in Turkey, as first-choice goalkeeper Alisson was withdrawn due to a groin problem, while Ekitike was also unable to complete the full 90 after tweaking a thigh muscle.

Liverpool also could not call upon Chiesa for the European contest due to a knock - it was initially claimed that the Italian was left out for tactical reasons, before Slot revealed that he had suffered a new injury.

Speaking to reporters in Friday morning's pre-game press conference, Slot echoed his midweek sentiments over Alisson, who will not be fit for Saturday or travel to represent Brazil during the international break.

Liverpool's Alisson ruled out of Chelsea clash as Manchester United receive boost

"Alisson is not part of the squad tomorrow, he's not going to travel to Brazil as well for the national team. He will be out for Saturday," the Dutchman told the media.

Asked for a timeframe on Alisson's return, Slot could not commit to a firm date but also admitted that the goalkeeper was highly unlikely to face Manchester United in their first game back on October 19.

"That depends on how fast a recovery goes," Slot added. "It's clear that he's not going to play for Brazil, I would be surprised if he's there for the first game after the international break.

"But from there on that sometimes things can go a bit faster or a bit slower. It's always difficult to say the days and weeks, but for the upcoming games he will not be a part of us or the Brazil team."

With Alisson in the treatment room, Giorgi Mamardashvili will make his full Premier League debut for the champions at Stamford Bridge after replacing his superior at RAMS Park, keeping a clean sheet in the second half.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Hope for Ekitike, Chiesa after injuries

While Alisson will play no part in the clash with the Club World Cup champions, there is hope that Ekitike and Chiesa will both be at Slot's disposal for Premier League gameweek seven.

Straight after the loss to Galatasaray, Slot played down the Frenchman's thigh concern, while Chiesa was only understood to have picked up a minor injury in the lead-up to the game.

"Hugo is going to train today again and let's see where he is, and the same can be said for Federico, so we have to wait and see after the session," Slot added.

However, Alexander Isak is expected to replace Ekitike at the tip of the Liverpool attack regardless of the latter's fitness, while Chiesa will likely only make the bench at best.

Liverpool enter the weekend top of the Premier League table, but they will drop down to second for at least a couple of hours if Arsenal beat West Ham United at 3pm on Saturday.

