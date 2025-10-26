Liverpool manager Arne Slot delivers the latest on Curtis Jones after the midfielder was forced off through injury in Saturday's 3-2 Premier League loss to Brentford.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has delivered the latest on Curtis Jones after the midfielder was forced off through injury in Saturday's 3-2 Premier League loss to Brentford.

After breaking a Reds Champions League record in their 5-1 battering of Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek, Jones was given the nod alongside Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The 24-year-old was making just his second Premier League start of the season in West London, where Ryan Gravenberch missed out with an ankle injury and Alexis Mac Allister started on the bench amid his dip in form.

However, Jones's race was run in the 70th minute of the contest, as the Englishman dropped to the turf with an apparent groin injury and had to be replaced by talented teenage prospect Rio Ngumoha.

Slot was inevitably quizzed on Jones's condition in his post-game press conference, and while the Dutchman could not say for sure how serious the issue is, he offered hope that the midfielder will not be sidelined for long.

"We have to wait and see," Slot told reporters. "He asked to be taken off but he walked off instead of needing a lot of treatment, so I have to wait and see. There are a lot of games, in three or four days there is another one."

Slot's admission that Jones was able to walk off rather than requiring extensive treatment suggests that his injury is not too severe, but he has emerged as an early doubt for Liverpool's upcoming domestic and continental fixtures.

The Reds take on Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening, before welcoming Aston Villa (November 1) and Real Madrid (November 4) to Anfield in the Premier League and Champions League respectively.

It remains to be seen if Gravenberch will return for the midweek clash with Palace, but Slot said that the Netherlands international was a "question mark" for the trip to Brentford, so an imminent return is not beyond the realm of possibility.

The same goes for Jones's fellow thigh victim Alexander Isak, but Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Jeremie Frimpong and Alisson Becker (both hamstring) will remain on the treatment table a little while longer.

Was Brentford defeat Arne Slot's worst-ever Liverpool game?

Jones was taken off with Liverpool 3-1 down to Keith Andrews's men, who had struck through Dango Ouattara, Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago to render Milos Kerkez's goal inconsequential, before Mohamed Salah's ferocious late strike offered the Reds hope.

However, there would be no familiar injury-time reprieve for the champions as they fell to a fourth straight Premier League defeat, one that Slot admitted was up there with the worst he had suffered since taking over from Jurgen Klopp.

Asked if Saturday's performance was one of the most disappointing he had witnessed as Liverpool boss, Slot replied: "Yes, I think it's up there in my time here in terms of losing a game of football because normally when we are 2-1, 3-1 or 1-0 down... by the way, after we went 1-0 down, that was the only 20 or 25 minutes I really liked from our game today.

"I was also hoping and expecting a better performance, because the performance was far from what we are used to. Even if we are losing, our performances have been better than tonight."

Now languishing in sixth place in the Premier League table, Liverpool will fall seven points below leaders Arsenal if the Gunners can get the better of Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

