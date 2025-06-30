Alexis Mac Allister praises South American clubs’ strong showing at the Club World Cup, challenging European dominance in the tournament held.

Premier League winner with Liverpool in 2024/25 and 2022 World Cup champion with Argentina, Alexis Mac Allister shared his views on the participation of South American clubs at the Club World Cup, currently taking place in the United States until 13 July.

In an interview on the show La casa del Kun, hosted by former striker Kun Aguero on ESPN Argentina, Mac Allister analysed some surprising results in the tournament and said: "The Argentine or South American clubs can fight one or two games, but as the games go by, they have no chance against the Europeans (...) The South Americans equal the Europeans in terms of passion, with the desire to win, with the blows and everything else," he added.

Mac Allister’s comments echo those of Spain manager Luis Enrique before the FIFA tournament started. Enrique had predicted: “The favourites, at first, I believe, are mainly the Europeans.”

However, those words backfired as South American clubs showed a style very similar to European teams in the group stage, avoiding heavy defeats and in some cases even securing wins. The coach later acknowledged that South American football is “a global powerhouse.”

South American clubs shine in Club World Cup group stage

Entering as favourites, European teams were surprised by South American clubs’ performances in the group stage. Palmeiras held Porto to a 0-0 draw. Flamengo defeated Chelsea, while Botafogo triumphed over PSG. Boca Juniors also recorded notable results against Bayern Munich and Benfica. Fluminense showed a level close to Borussia Dortmund’s.

However, both Boca Juniors and River Plate were ultimately eliminated in the group stage, a disappointing outcome for Argentine football.

South American vs European results in the Club World Cup group stage:





Palmeiras 0–0 Porto







Boca Juniors 2–2 Benfica







Fluminense 0–0 Borussia Dortmund







PSG 0–1 Botafogo







Flamengo 3–1 Chelsea







Bayern Munich 2–1 Boca Juniors







Atlético Madrid 1–0 Botafogo







Inter Milan 2–0 River Plate





A long-standing comparison between South American and European football

South American and European football styles have been compared for many years. In 2022, PSG striker Kylian Mbappé shared his thoughts on the subject. Ahead of the Qatar World Cup, he said:

“I think Brazil is also a favourite, Brazil is a good team. There are several European teams too, because the advantage we have here is that we always play high-level matches. We have the Nations League, for example. When we get to the World Cup, we’re ready. And Argentina and Brazil, in that respect, don’t have that. In South America, football isn’t as advanced as it is in Europe. And that’s why, when you look at the last World Cups, it’s always the Europeans who win.”

Mbappé’s comments sparked widespread criticism. On the pitch at the World Cup, Argentina faced France and won the tournament on penalties after a 3-3 draw in normal time.

This article was originally published on Trivela.