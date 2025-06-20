Chelsea are stunned in the Club World Cup on Friday evening, as Flamengo come from one goal behind to record a 3-1 victory over the Premier League side.

Chelsea were stunned in the Club World Cup on Friday evening, as Flamengo came from one goal behind to record a 3-1 victory over the Premier League side in the Group D clash.

It looked like it would be a straightforward match for Chelsea when Pedro Neto sent Enzo Maresca's side ahead.

However, Flamengo had other ideas, scoring twice in the space of three second-half minutes through Bruno Henrique and Danilo to take a 2-1 lead.

Nicolas Jackson then saw red for Chelsea before Wallace Yan added a third for Flamengo, with the Brazilian outfit moving onto six points in Group D, leaving them on the cusp of progression to the knockout round.

Chelsea are second in the group on three points and are still in a solid position, but the London club are far from comfortable when it comes to advancing to the next round of the competition.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Where did that come from?

It was difficult to see where Flamengo would recover in this match, with Chelsea comfortable for long spells, but two scrappy goals allowed the Brazilian side to take a 2-1 lead in the 65th minute.

A poor challenge from Jackson then reduced the English team to 10 men, and Flamengo added a third in the 83rd minute to make sure of the points.

This was a setback for Chelsea, who are no longer comfortable in the section.

Flamengo will advance to the next round of the competition if Esperance de Tunis beat Los Angeles FC or draw with the MLS outfit in the later game in the section.

Chelsea, though, have work to do in their third group-stage game against Tunis if they are to advance, and it would be a huge disappointment if the Premier League club did not progress from this particular group.

FLAMENGO VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Neto goal vs. Flamengo (13th min, Flamengo 0-1 Chelsea)

13' ⚽ GOAL! Pedro Neto takes advantage of a killer counter and slots it in for @ChelseaFC!

13' ⚽ GOAL! Pedro Neto takes advantage of a killer counter and slots it in for @ChelseaFC!

Chelsea make the breakthrough in the 13th minute of the contest, as Neto breaks into the Flamengo penalty box before finding the bottom corner of the goal - the Blues have the breakthrough here.

Bruno Henrique goal vs. Flamengo (62nd min, Flamengo 1-1 Chelsea)



62' ⚽ GOAL! After a SUPERB team play, Bruno Henrique is there to slot it in for @Flamengo_en ❤️?

Flamengo level the scores in the 62nd minute of the contest, as Henrique converts from close range following smart work from Gonzalo Plata

Danilo goal vs. Flamengo (65th min, Flamengo 2-1 Chelsea)

Flamengo have completed the comeback here, and it is Danilo who converts from close range. Chelsea are stunned in this Club World Cup clash!

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) red card



68' You can't script this. Nicolas Jackson subbed on… and sent off 4 minutes later ??

Chelsea are down to 10 men, as Jackson is sent off for a poor challenge on Ayrton Lucas - it is a straight red card for the striker.

Wallace Yan goal vs. Flamengo (83rd min, Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea)



83' ⚽ GOAL! Wallace Yan just entered the pitch and already made a difference for @Flamengo_EN: 3-1 for the Brazillian club!

Flamengo have a third, as Wallace Yan scores from inside the box following lacklustre defending from Chelsea - what an introduction!

MAN OF THE MATCH - GONZALO PLATA

Plata came up with two assists for Flamengo, setting up Henrique for the team's first of the match, before turning provider for Wallace Yan in the latter stages, and Chelsea could not deal with the attacker.

The 24-year-old also had three shots of his own during an excellent performance.

FLAMENGO VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Flamengo 52%-48% Chelsea

Shots: Flamengo 13-11 Chelsea

Shots on target: Flamengo 9-4 Chelsea

Corners: Flamengo 8-5 Chelsea

Fouls: Flamengo 15-14 Chelsea

WHAT NEXT?

As mentioned, Chelsea will take on Tunis in their final group-stage fixture on June 24, while Flamengo will tackle LAFC on the same night.

Chelsea are second in the section for now, three points behind the leaders Flamengo, while the Blues are three points ahead of both Tunis and LAFC, but the situation is set to change ahead of matchday three.