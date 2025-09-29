[monks data]
Liverpool lineup vs. Galatasaray: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Arne Slot faces Hugo Ekitike decision

By
Ekitike or Isak: How Liverpool could line up for Galatasaray clash
© Imago
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Liverpool could line up for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Galatasaray.

Liverpool could make a number of changes to the team that lost against Crystal Palace on Saturday when they face Galatasaray on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Striker Hugo Ekitike was suspended against Palace and is available, and given Alexander Isak started on the weekend and is still building his fitness, Arne Slot is likely to select the former.

Andrew Robertsons featured from the start in the Reds' first European game of the season against Atletico Madrid on September 17, and he can be expected to feature.

Elsewhere, Jeremie Frimpong may appear on the right side of a back four, while Virgil van Dijk could be partnered by Joe Gomez in central defence due to Ibrahima Konate's inconsistencies.

Florian Wirtz has faced criticism for his performances of late, but he is almost certain to play as a number 10.

Cody Gakpo was benched against Palace with Wirtz playing from the left, but the Dutchman is set to come straight back into the XI, while Mohamed Salah will flank Ekitike from the opposite side.

With Alexis Mac Allister out of form, Curtis Jones could partner Ryan Gravenberch in a double pivot.

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Wirtz, Salah; Ekitike

Written by
Lewis Nolan
