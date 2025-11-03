Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirms the availability of Jeremie Frimpong, Alisson Becker and Alexander Isak's for the Reds' impending Champions League clash with Real Madrid at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed Jeremie Frimpong, Alisson Becker and Alexander Isak's availability for the Reds' impending Champions League clash with Real Madrid at Anfield.

The Premier League champions are seeking back-to-back wins in all tournaments following the weekend's 2-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa, which saw Ryan Gravenberch find the net on his return from injury.

However, Liverpool were still without five stricken players for the visit of Unai Emery's side, as Isak, Alisson, Frimpong, Curtis Jones (groin) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) all watched on helplessly from the sidelines.

Isak is thought to be the closest to returning, but Slot confirmed at Monday's pre-game press conference that the Swede would not be available for Real Madrid, nor would Alisson or Frimpong.

The latter two will also be unavailable for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester City, which Isak will only make the bench at best for.

"All three are unavailable for tomorrow," Slot said. "Jeremy and Alisson will also not be available for Sunday, Alex we have to wait and see. Definitely not starting on Sunday. Maybe he can be involved in the squad, but he's still not training with the team."

Liverpool without Alisson, Frimpong, Isak for Real Madrid clash

Isak's absence means that Hugo Ekitike is guaranteed a start against Los Blancos, while Giorgi Mamardashvili will be retained in goal over Alisson until after the November international break.

Frimpong is just one of a few right-back options in the Liverpool ranks, but Conor Bradley is expected to deputise for the Dutchman, who was signed in the summer transfer window as a replacement for Bernabeu-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool academy graduate departed for the Spanish capital in acrimonious circumstances after winning almost every trophy there was to win with the Reds, although his start to life in La Liga has been disrupted due to injury.

However, Alexander-Arnold has been an unused substitute in each of Real's last two La Liga games since returning from a hamstring problem, and he has been named in the travelling party to England as he prepares to face his old club for the first time.

The 27-year-old is likely to receive a frosty reception when he returns to Merseyside, having already been booed by Liverpool fans even before his departure at the end of last season, but he has affirmed that he will not celebrate if he scores in midweek.

Arne Slot: 'Trent Alexander-Arnold gets a warm welcome from me'

After Gravenberch said that he would give Alexander-Arnold a hug, Slot also insisted that the defender will receive a warm welcome from him, adding: "I can only tell you whey kind of reception he gets from me.

"I have great memories of the player and of the human being. I have memories working with him that were only positive. I can remember multiple great moments of him in a Liverpool shirt, so he will get a warm welcome from me.

"Let's first wait and see if he's on the pitch tomorrow, and how our fans will react I have no clue, but he gets a warm welcome from me. that's for sure."

Alexander-Arnold's fellow right-back Dani Carvajal is one of four absentees for Real Madrid, who are also missing Franco Mastantuono, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba for the meeting with Liverpool.

No Data Analysis info