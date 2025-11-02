Former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold addresses concerns that he could receive a hostile reception when Real Madrid play at Anfield on Tuesday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted that his love of Liverpool will not change even if he is booed by the Anfield crowd when Real Madrid play the Reds in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Though the Merseysiders were able to win the Premier League title in 2024-25, they were forced to say goodbye to boyhood fan Alexander-Arnold, who opted not to extend his contract in order to secure a move to Real in the summer of 2025.

The move proved unpopular amongst many supporters, with large swathes of the Anfield crowd deciding to boo the Englishman when the team faced Arsenal in May.

Alexander-Arnold will return to the stadium as an opposing player on Tuesday, and many expect that he may receive a similarly hostile reception.

Speaking to Amazon Prime ahead of the match, the right-back reiterated that he will still cherish Liverpool in spite of any booing, saying: "No matter what, my feelings won't change towards Liverpool. I have got memories there that will last me a lifetime and no matter how I am received, that won't change.

"I think whichever way I am received is the decision of the fans. I will always love the club. I will always be a fan of the club. I will always be thankful for the opportunities [Liverpool gave me] and everything that we achieved together will live with me forever."

Alexander-Arnold won two Premier League titles, a Champions League and numerous domestic cup competitions during his time at the club, but the nature of his exit and his conduct throughout 2024-25 bothered many Liverpool fans.

Do Liverpool still need Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0 on Saturday, and though the performance was arguably the team's best of the season, there are still a number of concerns about the side.

The Reds are already seven points behind first-placed Arsenal and have lost six of their past eight games in all competitions, with many opponents exploiting the fact Arne Slot's side have struggled to build out from defence.

Alexander-Arnold may have been criticised for his defensive displays while at Anfield, but his unique passing ability often helped Liverpool escape pressure and get forward quickly, something that benefitted Mohamed Salah.

Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong have struggled to find the same type of connection with Salah, who has scored four Premier League goals in 10 games.

Can Arne Slot get the better of Xabi Alonso?

While the Reds have encountered many issues in recent weeks, their performance against Villa was encouraging, particularly with the way they pressed Unai Emery's side.

The Reds defended exceptionally from set pieces, and they only faced a total of 0.41xG, whereas they faced 2.75 xG when the lost 3-2 against Brentford on October 25.

If Liverpool can prevent Alexander-Arnold playing passes into the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, then perhaps they will be able to stifle their Spanish opponents.

However, Xabi Alonso's Real head to Anfield in outstanding form having won 13 of their 14 fixtures in all competitions this season, and they are sure to pose challenges on Tuesday.

