Liverpool are dealt a potential injury blow ahead of their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, as Arne Slot is seemingly forced into bringing Alexis Mac Allister off at half time against Burnley.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been handed a potential injury concern ahead of Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid, as Alexis Mac Allister was taken off at half time against Burnley.

The Argentine World Cup winner kept his place in the starting lineup for the trip to Turf Moor, as Slot stuck with the same XI that defeated Arsenal 1-0 just before the international break.

However, Mac Allister was the victim of a crunching challenge from Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu after just 16 minutes, as the Frenchman caught his opposite number on his ankle with studs up.

Ugochukwu escaped with a yellow card - seemingly saved by the fact that his foot did not connect higher up Mac Allister's right leg - and the latter was able to power through for the remainder of the first half.

Slot ended up taking no risks with the South American, though, withdrawing him for Conor Bradley at half time as auxiliary right-back Dominik Szoboszlai moved back into a midfield role.

Mac Allister an early injury doubt for Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid

Slot had already made one tactical change in the first half of the match, withdrawing struggling left-back Milos Kerkez after the Hungarian was booked for diving and conceded another risky foul late on.

Premier League managers only have three substitution windows per game, so Mac Allister's withdrawal was almost certainly an enforced one from the Liverpool boss, who will have to make his remaining three changes in one go if he wishes to bring in a trio of new players at Turf Moor.

As a result, Mac Allister can be considered an early doubt for Wednesday's opening Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid at Anfield, and he may need assessing before next Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton too.

The 26-year-old has endured a troubled start to the season due to injury, only coming off the bench in the Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace and missing the 3-2 win over Newcastle United.

Mac Allister's 2024-25 season was curtailed slightly early owing to a muscle problem, prior to which he missed six games in December 2023 with a knee concern.

Who can replace Mac Allister for Liverpool against Atletico?

As pivotal as Mac Allister has proven to be for Liverpool, the Reds have coped without the former Brighton & Hove Albion before and can do so again if needs be against Atletico.

Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch can form an equally effective partnership in the middle of the pitch; Slot revealed a few months ago that the former sees himself as more of a number eight than a number 10.

The Hungarian unexpectedly excelled as a makeshift right-back in August, but with Bradley available and Jeremie Frimpong recovered from a hamstring injury, Slot can afford to shift Szoboszlai into a more recognisable central role.

Wataru Endo is a more experienced and defensively-minded alternative, while Curtis Jones could also fill the Mac Allister void but may miss Wednesday's tie due to an unspecified issue.

On a brighter note, Alexander Isak could earn his Reds debut against Atletico, as Slot dropped a major hint over his involvement in the Champions League tie after he failed to make the matchday squad at Burnley.