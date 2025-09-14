Alexander Isak is not in the squad for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Burnley, but Arne Slot still receives a selection boost.

Alexander Isak is not in the squad for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor, but Arne Slot has still received a selection boost.

The £125m man would have been eligible to make his Reds debut today following his deadline-day arrival from Newcastle United, having turned out for Sweden during the international break.

However, having not had a proper pre-season during the protracted transfer saga, Isak is lacking match fitness, and Slot has decided to err on the side of caution by leaving him out of the squad entirely for Sunday's game.

The Dutchman has instead gone with Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa as his attacking options on the bench, as he names an unchanged starting XI from the 1-0 win over Arsenal two weekends ago.

The visitors are also boosted by the return of Jeremie Frimpong, who is among the substitutes following his recovery from a hamstring problem, but Dominik Szoboszlai keeps his place at right-back for now.

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Scott Parker has made two changes to the side that lost 3-2 to Manchester United a fortnight ago, as Josh Laurent and Loum Tchaouna come into the hosts' starting XI.

Jacob Bruun Larsen and Hannibal Mejbri have dropped down to the bench for the Clarets, who have lost each of their last six Premier League home games against Liverpool.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Bradley, Chiesa, Robertson, Frimpong, Nyoni, Ngumoha

Burnley XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen; Tchaouna, Laurent, Anthony; Foster

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Edwards, Humphreys, Florentino, Flemming, Pires, Broja, Hannibal

No Data Analysis info