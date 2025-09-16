Liverpool will take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday at Anfield, and fans will hope to see Alexander Isak on the pitch.

It could be wise to restrict Alexander Isak's minutes against Atletico Madrid in order to allow him to play against Everton on the weekend, Reds expert David Lynch has argued.

The 2025-26 Champions League kicked off on Tuesday, with Anfield preparing to play hosts to La Liga visitors Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Liverpool are likely to name a strong starting XI for their European clash, and supporters are hopeful that Isak will make his debut for the club.

However, Lynch reminded fans that Isak will not be able to play much of a role on Saturday against Everton if he is given significant minutes on the pitch on Wednesday, telling Sports Mole: "I was surprised that Slot said Isak would be ready for 45 minutes. I didn't think he would be quite at that level of fitness.

"For me, the perfect split here is to involve him against Atletico, but put him on the bench - you get 12 subs in the Champions League. Definitely name him on the bench but don't be reliant on him. If you can get yourself in a position to give him 15 minutes, it would set you up to give him 30 minutes against Everton.

"You might need him in that game, because Everton are playing well at the moment and will make it difficult. That's the ideal scenario, to give him his Anfield debut against Atletico, give him that 15-minute run out there, get some fitness into him, and if you need him on the hour mark against Everton when Ekitike tires, what a substitution."

Arne Slot confirmed that Isak could play 45 minutes on Wednesday, but added that such a length on time on the pitch would rule him out of the Reds' game against Everton.

Should Liverpool comfortably beat Atletico Madrid?

Atletico are currently 11th in the Spanish top flight with five points after four matches, though they head to England having beaten Villarreal 2-0 on Saturday.

The La Liga giants have failed to advance past the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the last eight seasons, and they were eliminated by Real Madrid in the round of 16 in 2024-25.

Despite Atletico's struggles in Europe, Lynch warned fans not to take victory on Wednesday for granted, when he told Sports Mole: "They've not made a very good start to the season at all. They've drawn 1-1, lost 2-1 in La Liga, and they are sat in 11th. It's not been a great start for them, which gives you encouragement.

"One concern I have is that Liverpool came up against that very low block against Burnley, and while they got the win, they weren't perfect in terms of unpicking it. It could be a real challenge to come up against Atletico doing that. A 0-0 would be a great result for Atletico, or if they can nick one from a set piece.

"That's my small concern, but it's still not an Atletico side that's playing at their best, and with the Anfield factor, the fact that Liverpool will hopefully start to find some rhythm, it should [help]. They've got goal threats all over the pitch, and given Isak may be involved, and there's a lot to be encouraged by."

The visitors conceded just 30 goals in La Liga last term, with their defensive record only bettered by Athletic Bilbao (29).

How important could Julian Alvarez's injury be?

Liverpool have looked somewhat vulnerable at the back this season, with the club conceding four goals in matches against Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Fortunately for the Reds, Atletico striker Julian Alvarez has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash, and his absence could be key given he was the Spanish side's top scorer in 2024-25 (29).

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch argued that the striker's injury could lead to Atletico relying on tactical fouls to get a positive result, saying: "Julian Alvarez not being part of the squad is a massive help. He's a fantastic player, and Liverpool's recruitment staff think the same too.

"But while it is a boost, you can look at this in two ways. One of them is that, OK, Liverpool should have more confidence given they're coming in against a side that's not at its absolute best, but equally, does [his injury] clarify things for for Atletico Madrid?

"Does it clear their mind and say, 'OK, we will go back to our basic principles and turn up at Anfield and absolutely ruin this game'. All the dark arts, all the little dives and slowing things down as much as humanly possible. Do they go down that route to make it really difficult for Liverpool? They are very good at it."

Liverpool have beaten Atletico Madrid in their past two meetings, though they have not faced each other since 2021.

