Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold could achieve a rare appearance feat in Tuesday's Champions League clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold is set to face his boyhood club just months after leaving Anfield at the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The full-back enjoyed significant success across his 354 competitive appearances for the Reds, winning two league titles, two EFL Cups, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Despite winning all the trophies on offer with Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold could receive a hostile reception on his Anfield return due to the circumstances surrounding his controversial exit.

Many Liverpool supporters were left frustrated by the defender's decision to turn down the chance to sign a new contract and depart for a small £10m sum, which was only paid so he could represent Real Madrid at the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold eyeing rare appearance record

Whatever reception he receives, Alexander-Arnold will emulate a 47-year-old appearance record if he plays against Arne Slot's side on Tuesday.

An appearance at Anfield would see the 27-year-old become just the second English player to face Liverpool in the Champions League/European Cup after previously representing the Merseyside club in the competition.

Larry Lloyd became the first player to achieve that rare appearance record when he faced Liverpool in the European Cup in 1978.

The centre-back played four times for Liverpool in the European Cup before he faced his former club as a Nottingham Forest player in the 1978-79 competition.

Lloyd featured in both legs of Forest's 2-0 aggregate win over Liverpool in the first round, with the tie proving to be the start of the club's memorable journey to back-to-back European Cups under Brian Clough's tutelage.

Will Alexander-Arnold play at Anfield?

There may be plenty of focus on Alexander-Arnold's return, but an appearance in the league phase clash is far from a forgone conclusion.

The England international has not played for Real Madrid since he sustained a hamstring injury against Marseille on September 16.

Alexander-Arnold has recovered to make the squad for recent league matches against Barcelona and Valencia, although he remained on the bench for the duration of those two games.

Alonso will want to avoid taking any unnecessary risks with Alexander-Arnold's fitness, especially as he is the club's only natural right-back in the absence of the injured Dani Carvajal.

As a result, he may be reluctant to throw him into the lineup for Tuesday's fixture, although he could still play a role from the bench even if he misses out on a starting role.



