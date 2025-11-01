Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool will hope to prove that their strong performance at the weekend was not a one-off when they welcome Champions League rivals Real Madrid to Anfield on Tuesday.

Reds boss Arne Slot oversaw a 2-0 win against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday after a run of six defeats from their prior seven games, though they did beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 last time out in Europe on October 22.

Real come into the clash in fifth place with nine points from nine, whereas Liverpool are in 10th place with six points after three matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's Champions League match.

What time does Liverpool vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm on Saturday evening in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Real Madrid being played?

This clash is set to be hosted at Anfield, and it will be the second game between the two sides at the iconic 61,276-capacity stadium in two seasons.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

The match will not be broadcast on UK television channels, but will instead be available on Amazon Prime Video as part of their package to show their pick of Champions League action on Tuesdays.

Streaming

Supporters will be able to stream the game via Amazon's Prime Video app, available on Android and iOS devices, as well as games consoles and smart TVs.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Prime Video app shortly after full time, as well as on the clubs' in-house services: ALL RED Video and RM Play.

Who will win Liverpool vs. Real Madrid?

Liverpool do not need to win on Tuesday in order to progress into the next round of the Champions League, but given that 16 points were needed to qualify automatically for the last 16 in 2024-25, losing would put significant pressure on the club in their final four games of the league phase.

Former Reds right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will be lining up for Los Blancos on Tuesday in his first match against the Merseysiders since signing for Real, and the controversy surrounding his exit is sure to make the atmosphere even more intense.

The Spanish giants lost 2-0 when they faced Liverpool in November 2024, while Liverpool beat Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 that same month, though Real's form of late has been significantly better than their hosts'.

That being said, Slot's men delivered their strongest performance of the season so far against Villa on Saturday, and Reds fans and players alike may be feeling cautiously optimistic about their chances on Tuesday as a result.

However, given that the Premier League champions have been in dire straits recently, even a draw would be seen as a step forward.

