Lille
Ligue 1 | Gameweek 7
Oct 5, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
 
PSG logo

Lille
vs.
PSGParis Saint-Germain

Preview: Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Lille vs PSG - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Lille can end a two-match Ligue 1 losing run and claim a rare victory over Paris Saint-Germain when the two teams meet on Sunday at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

A 1-0 defeat to Lyon dropped Les Dogues down to sixth in the table after six matchdays, while PSG sit first on goal difference heading into this weekend following a 2-0 win over Auxerre.


Match preview

Over the past couple of weeks, French sides appear to have figured out how to slow down a Lille attack that looked unstoppable for a while.

In their first four matches of the top-flight season, Bruno Genesio’s men scored 13 goals, but they have since gone goalless in their last two league fixtures.

That is their longest run without a goal in this competition since May 2023, while they have not gone three league matches without scoring since September 2017.

Should they lose this weekend, it would mark their first three-match losing streak in Ligue 1 since the 2019-20 campaign, which was cut short due to COVID-19.

Against Lyon, this team saw a 60-match domestic scoring run end at home, though they have not gone goalless in consecutive Ligue 1 outings in Lille since November 2019.

Only three of the 13 goals scored by Les Nordistes in this competition this season were on their home field, while they have won nine consecutive league contests at Stade Pierre-Mauroy when netting multiple times.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier pictured on September 16, 2025

Losing to their arch-rivals, while also losing several key players due to injury before that, has not hurt the morale of the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Since a 1-0 defeat to Marseille in Le Classique on matchday five, Luis Enrique has seen his side reel off two impressive outings, beating his former team, Barcelona in a dramatic fashion on matchday two of the Champions League (2-1).

PSG could lose successive away encounters in the top-flight this weekend for the first time since January 2023, surpassing their number of away defeats domestically from last season (one).

So far in 2025-26, this team have kept four clean sheets in six league encounters, with only Lyon (five) boasting more in the Big Five European leagues.

The last time they failed to net in consecutive Ligue 1 away games was back in March 2022 under current USA men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Les Parisiens have won their last three matches versus Lille, and have points in six of their previous seven away contests against them across all competitions.

Lille Ligue 1 form:



Lille form (all competitions):



Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:



Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):




Team News

Lille youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi in August 2025.

A muscle injury kept Alexsandro out of the Lille fold against Lyon, while Ousmane Toure was recovering from a cruciate ligament issue and Marc-Aurele Caillard sat out with a sore elbow.

In their Europa League clash on Thursday, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson had the only goal six minutes into that match as Berke Ozer made six stops to maintain a clean sheet in a 1-0 triumph over Roma.

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele is unlikely to feature for PSG this weekend because of a hamstring strain, an injury Joao Neves has been plagued by himself, while Desire Doue could be out with a sore calf, Marquinhos has a leg problem, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was sidelined in their Champions League fixture with a suspected thigh problem.

Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Beraldo scored in their victory versus Auxerre, with former Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier stopping three shots for his league-leading fourth clean sheet of the campaign.

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Meunier, Ngoy, Mandi, Verdonk; Andre, Bouaddi; Correia, Haraldsson, Sahraoui; Giroud

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez; Kang-in, Vitinha, Mayulu; Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola


SM words green background

We say: Lille 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

PSG can beat you in a variety of ways, whereas Lille, for the moment, look a little lost when they can’t find attacking solutions, and we believe they will struggle against a well-organised Parisian side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Joel Lefevre
