Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Leyton Orient and Stevenage, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In-form Stevenage will continue their League One title charge when they travel to take on Leyton Orient at the BetWright Stadium on Saturday.

The O's will be hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out, while the Boro are looking to make it five games unbeaten.

Match preview

Richie Wellens's Orient missed out on promotion via the playoffs in 2024-25, and while the current season is still in its infancy, they have not made the strongest of starts in response.

On Saturday, the O's were beaten 2-1 by Reading despite controlling the game with a dominant 71% possession and forcing five saves from Royals goalkeeper Joel Pereira.

That defeat has left Wellens's side 14th in the table with 11 points, five short of sixth-placed Barnsley and fifth-placed Huddersfield Town in the playoff spots, and just four above 21st-placed Rotherham United in the relegation zone.

If the hosts are to give their campaign some upward momentum then they will need to defy their lacklustre record at the BetWright Stadium, given that they have only won once on their own turf this season, losing two and drawing two of their last four home games across all competitions.

Three points this weekend could lift Orient up to 10th, but in order to avoid another defeat against one of the toughest opponents in the division, they will have to tighten up at the back considering that they have conceded the joint second-most goals in the league.

Meanwhile, Alex Revell's Stevenage finished in the bottom half last season (14th), but they are gunning for both promotion to the Championship and the League One title in 2025-26.

The Boro started the campaign with four straight victories in the third tier, and they are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak ahead of this clash, winning three and drawing once in that run.

Last Saturday, Revell's men took all three points in a 2-1 triumph over Exeter City, and the manager will be pleased that his team made a rapid start with a goal from Harvey White within the opening five minutes.

Winning at the weekend kept Stevenage second in the table, where their tally of 19 points has them only one behind top-of-the-table Bradford City.

However, the Boro are within reach of third-placed Lincoln City and fourth-placed Cardiff City this matchweek, and only another victory can guarantee that they remain in the top two.

With that in mind, the visitors will be keen to avoid looking at their travelling record, which features just three wins from their six games on the road across all competitions this term.

Leyton Orient League One form:

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

Stevenage League One form:





W



W



L



W



D



W





Stevenage form (all competitions):

Team News

Orient will be without right-winger Jordan Graham this weekend as he works his way back from a knee injury, and Sonny Perkins could start out wide if he is available after being taken off with an issue of his own against Reading.

Elsewhere, the O's have a number of fitness doubts in the defence, including centre-backs Omar Beckles and Dan Happe, as well as right-back Michael Craig, and if none of the three are ready to start, then Jack Simpson could be joined by Rarmani Edmonds-Green at centre-half, flanked by Tom James and Demetri Mitchell at full-back.

Young midfielder Zech Obiero's participation is also in question due to a knee injury, though Idris El Mizouni and Jack Moorhouse should line up in a double pivot, while Aaron Connolly operates just behind striker Dominic Ballard.

As for Stevenage, left-sided forward Jake Young is working on a return having not featured for the club since July, but Jamie Reid should start up top in the meantime, supported from out wide by Chem Campbell and Beryly Lubala.

Key to the Boro's resilience this term has been their backline, and captain Carl Piergianni is set to partner Charlie Goode at the heart of Revell's defence once again.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Simkin; James, Edmonds-Green, Simpson, Mitchell; Moorhouse, El Mizouni; Perkins, Connolly, Koroma; Ballard

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Goode, Piergianni, Butler; Houghton, White; Lubala, Kemp, Campbell; Reid

We say: Leyton Orient 1-2 Stevenage

Orient have failed to win any of their last four home games, and they are likely to find it difficult up against one of the best teams in League One this weekend.

Stevenage have been mixed on the road, but they come into Saturday's clash on a four-match unbeaten streak, and they will be expecting to make it five with another victory.

Anthony Nolan

