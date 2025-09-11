[monks data]
Leyton Orient
League One
Sep 13, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Bolton logo

Leyton Orient
vs.
BoltonBolton Wanderers

Preview: Leyton Orient vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Leyton Orient vs Bolton - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Leyton Orient and Bolton Wanderers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The BetWright Stadium is set to be the backdrop for an early-season six-pointer on Saturday when Leyton Orient welcome Bolton Wanderers for a key clash in race for the League One playoffs.

Both the O's and the Trotters have started September with back-to-back wins and will be looking for a third this weekend.


Match preview

Richie Wellens's Leyton Orient missed out on promotion via the playoffs in 2024-25, and a win against one of their rivals for the top six could take them one step closer to putting their disappointment in the past.

Last Saturday, the O's followed up their 3-1 EFL Trophy victory on the road to Peterborough United by beating Port Vale 3-2 thanks to a dramatic 95th-minute winner from Charlie Wellens.

Taking all three points lifted Wellens's side up to 12th in the table, and their total of 10 has them three short of sixth-placed Barnsley.

However, the visitors have failed to win any of their last three home games, losing two and drawing one since their August 9 triumph over Wigan Athletic - their only win on their own turf this term.

Regardless, another victory is unlikely to lift Orient into the playoff spots this weekend due to their goal difference, but it could put them level on points with Barnsley.

Bolton Wanderers manager Steven Schumacher on August 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Steven Schumacher's Bolton are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak ahead of this weekend, and they too will be hoping to drive a push for the playoffs with a win.

Earlier this month, the Trotters progressed in the EFL Trophy with a 1-0 win over Rotherham United, before taking all three points by beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0 last Saturday.

Those victories saw them keep back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since early April, and success over Rotherham also ended their five-match winless run in all competitions.

That triumph has Schumacher's men 10th in the table, where they are level with Orient and Mansfield Town on 10 points.

Hoping to climb into the top six this weekend, the visitors will need to defy their poor travelling record that features two draws, one defeat and not a single victory in 2025-26.

Leyton Orient League One form:



Leyton Orient form (all competitions):



Bolton Wanderers League One form:



Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):




Team News

Leyton Orient's Aaron Connolly celebrates after scoring on August 16, 2025

Leyton Orient are contending with a number of knee injuries this weekend, with midfielder Theo Archibald and wide man Jordan Graham both sidelined, and 19-year-old Zech Obiero's participation in doubt.

If all three are not ready to feature, then Wellens could start a trio of Idris El Mizouni, Jack Moorhouse and Aaron Connolly in midfield, while Josh Koroma operates on the right wing.

As for Bolton, they are missing a number of players throughout the team, including striker Victor Adeboyejo, midfielder Kyle Dempsey and defenders William Forrester and Jordi Osei-Tutu.

With the squad reduced through injury this weekend, Schumacher could turn to a partnership of Chris Forino and George Johnston at the heart of defence, behind a double pivot of Aaron Morley and Xavier Simons.

Up top, Mason Barstow is a doubt, and if he is unavailable, then Sam Dalby could start at centre-forward on Saturday. 

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Cahill; Craig, Beckles, Happe, James; Moorhouse, Mizouni; Koroma, Connolly, O'Neill; Ballard    

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sharman-Lowe; Dacres-Cogley, Forino, Johnston, Conway; Morley, Simons; Cozier-Duberry, Randall, Gale; Dalby 


SM words green background

We say: Leyton Orient 1-1 Bolton Wanderers


 

Orient have been lacklustre on their own turf in 2025-26, winning just one of their four home games so far this season.

Bolton have struggled on the road, failing to win any of their away games, and both sides may have to settle for a draw this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Anthony Nolan
Sports Mole Logo
