Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Levante and Rayo Vallecano, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Rayo Vallecano will be aiming to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they resume their La Liga campaign with a clash against Levante at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia on Sunday evening.

The visitors are currently 14th in the La Liga table, picking up eight points from their opening eight matches, while Levante have an identical record but sit one spot above their opponents here.

Match preview

Levante and Rayo have both posted two wins, two draws and four defeats from eight La Liga matches this season, but the former have outscored the latter 13 to eight, while they have conceded more - 14 to Rayo's 10.

The hosts are the reigning Segunda Division champions, and they are aiming to make it successive campaigns at this level of football for the first time since 2022.

Julian Calero's side entered the October international break off the back of a 2-0 success over Real Oviedo, and they have only actually lost one of their last five in Spain's top flight during an excellent run of form.

The Frogs have been an entertaining watch this season, with their games against Barcelona and Real Madrid both producing five goals, and they have one of the most talented young forwards in La Liga in the shape of Karl Etta Eyong.

Levante have won 15 of their previous 38 matches against Rayo, including a 4-2 victory when the two teams last locked horns on the final matchday of the 2021-22 La Liga campaign.

Rayo are actually winless in their last three La Liga games with Levante, last triumphing in this fixture in December 2018, but they have not won away to Sunday's opponents since September 2014.

The capital outfit had an excellent 2024-25 campaign, finishing up in eighth spot, and they are playing in the league phase of the Conference League this term, beating Shkendija 2-0 in their opening game in the league phase on October 2.

Inigo Perez's side were victorious in their last league match, meanwhile, beating Real Sociedad 1-0 ahead of the October international break, and that proved to be their first La Liga win since August 15.

Rayo are down in 14th spot in the La Liga table, but they are only five points off fifth-placed Atletico Madrid and will be backing themselves to climb the division in the coming weeks considering the quality in their squad.

Levante La Liga form:

LDWLDW

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

DLDLLW

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

LDLLWW

Team News

Levante, as mentioned, have one of the most exciting talents in La Liga in their squad, with striker Eyong netting four times in five league appearances for the club since his arrival from Villarreal over the summer.

Eyong, who is being linked with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United, will feature in the final third of the field, while there should also be a spot for Ivan Romero, who has also scored four times in La Liga this term.

Levante, though, are expected to be missing both Alan Matturro and Diego Pampin due to injury problems.

As for Rayo, Sergio Camello remains unavailable for selection due to a suspension, while Abdul Mumin and Luiz Felipe are out through injury, but Alvaro Garcia should overcome a minor issue to start.

Garcia has been in excellent form this season, finding the back of the net on five occasions in 11 appearances, so Rayo will be desperate for the 32-year-old to start this weekend.

Jorge de Frutos has also been an impressive performer, scoring three times in 10 appearances, and he is also expected to feature in the final third of the field for the capital outfit against Levante.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Fuente, Moreno, Sanchez; Alvarez, Vencedor, Arriaga, Brugue; Romero, Eyong

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarria; Lopez, Valentin; De Frutos, Palazon, A Garcia; Alemao

We say: Levante 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

Levante have a lot of quality in the final third of the field, but Rayo will fancy their chances of causing them problems down the other end. We are expecting an entertaining game on Sunday, with the points potentially being shared in a 2-2 draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email