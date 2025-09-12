Preview: Levante vs Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Levante and Real Betis, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Betis will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume their campaign with a clash against Levante at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors are currently eighth in the La Liga table, boasting five points from their first four matches of the season, while the hosts are 19th, losing each of their first three games of the campaign.

Match preview

Levante are the reigning Segunda Division champions, securing a return to the top flight courtesy of their title success last season, and they will be aiming to make it successive seasons at this level for the first time since 2022.

The Frogs have found it difficult in the early stages of the campaign, though, losing each of their three matches, with zero points leaving them in 19th spot in the division.

Julian Calero's side were beaten 2-1 by Alaves in their 2025-26 opener before going down 3-2 at home to Barcelona, and they then suffered a 2-0 loss to Elche before the September international break.

Levante managed to make a potentially season-transforming signing in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, though, bringing in Karl Etta Eyong from Villarreal.

Eyong has started this season with one goal and two assists in three appearances for Villarreal, and he could turn out to be one of the signings of the summer, but his previous club do have a buyback option for 2026, so it would not be a surprise to see him back with the Yellow Submarine next summer.

Real Betis, meanwhile, made an eye-catching signing of their own in the latter stages of the market, with the club finally able to get a deal over the line for Antony, re-signing him on a permanent basis from Manchester United following an excellent loan spell in the second half of last season.

Los Verdiblancos will be hoping for some immediate inspiration from the Brazilian, as it has been a relatively low-key start to the campaign, picking up five points from four matches to sit eighth in the table.

Manuel Pellegrini's side opened their 2025-26 season with a 1-1 draw against Elche before beating Alaves 1-0; they were then held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo ahead of a 2-1 loss on home soil to Athletic Bilbao.

Real Betis will begin their Europa League league phase campaign against Nottingham Forest on September 24, but their immediate focus is on league games against Levante and Real Sociedad.

Los Verdiblancos have won 25 of their previous 48 matches against Levante in all competitions, including victories in each of the last three fixtures between the two sides.

Levante La Liga form:

LLL

Real Betis La Liga form:

DWDL

Team News

Levante are set to hand a debut to Eyong in the final third of the field, and it will be fascinating to see how the highly-rated striker performs for the promoted outfit this term.

Alan Matturo is definitely out of the match through injury, while Kevin Arriaga requires a late fitness test.

There are unlikely to be any real surprises when it comes to the home side's XI in this match, with Roger Brugue again in line to feature in a wide position for the Frogs.

As for Real Betis, Isco, Aitor Ruibal and Ricardo Rodriguez will miss the match due to injury problems.

Antony's lack of football will be a concern, as the Brazilian was not involved with Man United during pre-season, but it would not be a surprise to see him come into the XI on Sunday.

Giovani Lo Celso is likely to feature in the number 10 spot for Pellegrini's team, while there should again be a spot in the final third of the field for Cucho Hernandez.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Campos; Toljan, Elgezabal, Fuente, Sanchez; Alvarez, Rey, Olasagasti, Martinez, Brugue; Eyong

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Lopez; Bellerin, Natan, Bartra, Firpo; Altimira, Fornals; Antony, Lo Celso, Riquelme; Hernandez

We say: Levante 1-1 Real Betis

There has not actually been a draw between these two sides since October 2013, with the last 13 meetings between the pair producing a winner, but we have a feeling that the points will be shared in Sunday's encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

