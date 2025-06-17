Leicester City are considering a move for Leeds United attacker Sam Greenwood, who is also wanted by Premier League Sunderland.

The Foxes are back in the Championship and aiming for promotion following a sobering relegation in the Premier League during 2024-25.

Under both Steve Cooper or Ruud van Nistelrooy, Leicester never appeared likely to extend their stay in the division past 12 months.

As 2015-16 Premier League champions, two relegations in the past three seasons have not gone down well with supporters.

Nevertheless, the fans will pack into the King Power Stadium in August as their men commence their quest for a top-two finish in the Championship.

Leicester want Leeds man Greenwood?

According to the Daily Mail, Leicester are targeting the signing of a Premier League attacker ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The report claims that the newly-relegated Foxes are keen on securing the services of Leeds forward Greenwood during the summer transfer window.

It is understood that Whites boss Daniel Farke is looking to improve his attacking options following promotion to the Premier League.

As a result, Greenwood's game time in Yorkshire is expected to be limited, meaning that a permanent move away is on the cards.

Leicester are not alone in their fondness of the 23-year-old, though, with Premier League Sunderland also considering a swoop for the player.

Greenwood's Elland Road situation

A former Arsenal academy star, Greenwood has failed to cement his spot in the first-team plans at Leeds since arriving at the club.

The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Middlesbrough and Preston North End in the second tier of England.

Greenwood has proven his worth in the Championship and could now fancy a switch to a promotion-chasing side for 2025-26.