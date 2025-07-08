Leicester City new manager latest: Former Premier League boss 'emerges' as favourite for Foxes gig

Leicester City are reportedly considering former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil for the vacant managerial position at the King Power Stadium.

Gary O'Neil has reportedly emerged as a frontrunner for Leicester City's vacant managerial position.

The 42-year-old has been out of work since being relieved of his duties by Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers in December.

O'Neil commenced his senior coaching career at Bournemouth, where he impressed to keep the Cherries in the top flight before eventually being replaced.

The ex-Wolves boss enjoyed a nomadic playing career in the English football system, turning out for the likes of Middlesbrough, Norwich City and Portsmouth.

Leicester are pushing hard in their efforts to find a new head coach following the sacking of Ruud van Nistelrooy last month.

Leicester City head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy after his side's Premier League match against West Ham United, on February 27, 2025

O'Neil leading race to land Leicester job?

According to Sky Sports News, a new frontrunner has emerged in the race to succeed Manchester United legend Van Nistelrooy at the King Power Stadium.

The report states that the Foxes are narrowing down their search for a new boss, with O'Neil one of the favoured candidates for the role.

It is understood that former Burnley and Everton head coach Sean Dyche has ruled himself out of contention for the Leicester gig.

The East Midlands side have supposedly dropped any interest in Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl due to the Owls' precarious financial situation.

It is believed that O'Neil and Chris Wilder are at 'the centre of Leicester's thoughts' as the Championship campaign approaches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O'Neil in December 2024.

Would O'Neil be a good fit for Leicester?

Written off at points during his reigns at Bournemouth and Wolves, O'Neil has proven his worth as a credible top-flight manager.

As a result, the 42-year-old would surely fancy his chances of conquering the Championship, a division he knows well courtesy of his playing days.

Ex-Sheffield United boss Wilder represents a candidate with promotion experience, though, and would be confident of replicating such a feat at the King Power Stadium in 2025-26.

Written by
Carter White

