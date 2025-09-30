Sports Mole previews Thursday's Conference League clash between Legia Warsaw and Samsunspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Legia Warsaw begin their third consecutive season in the Conference League when they welcome Samsunspor, who return to European football for the first time since 1998.

The Polish side have made steady progress in this competition, reaching the round of 32 in 2023-24 before bowing out to Chelsea in the quarter-final last season.

Match preview

Legia have yet to recapture the heights of 2020-21, when they last lifted the Polish title, though they came close again in 2022-23 by finishing second to Rakow Czestochowa.

Last season brought more disappointment, as they finished fifth, taking them into the Europa League qualifiers, where they fell to AEK Larnaca in the third round, which forced them into the Conference League playoffs against Hibernian, a tie they edged 5-4 on aggregate.

The Militarians have generally thrived in this competition, reaching the knockout rounds in both appearances so far, and they enter this campaign unbeaten in four matches – two wins and two draws – including a 1-0 victory over Pogon Szczecin at the weekend, providing them with solid momentum.

This will be the first encounter between both sides, but Legia have faced Turkish sides 13 times in the past across different competitions, and have won six, drawn three and lost four of those games.

Samsunspor, meanwhile, were one of the surprise packages in Turkey last season, climbing from 13th in 2023-24 to an impressive third place in 2024-25.

That run secured their first continental appearance in nearly three decades, and Thomas Reis’s men started in the Europa League playoff round but fell 2-1 on aggregate to Panathinaikos, dropping them into the Conference League.

The Red Lightning opened this season brightly with two straight league victories but have since faltered, winning just one of their last five matches and drawing three – when stretched across all competitions, it is one win in seven matches, with two losses in that period.

Their captain, Zeki Yavru, has already emphasised the importance of making a statement in Europe, both for the club and to boost Turkey’s coefficient, though recent struggles suggest they face a testing night in Warsaw.

Team News

Legia will be without summer signing Henrique Arreiol, who is sidelined with a hamstring problem, while striker Jean-Pierre Nsame misses out with an Achilles tendon injury, and midfielder Claude Goncalves faces a late fitness test as he continues to recover from a thigh issue.

On the positive side, new arrival Mileta Rajovic has made a bright start, scoring five goals in 12 appearances so far, including the decisive strike in their recent win over Pogon Szczecin.

Samsunspor, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw with Gaziantep last time out, a game turned on its head after Cherif Ndiaye was sent off just before the break.

The Senegalese forward remains available for Europe and is expected to lead the line, having found the net in both of his outings since joining.

Reis’s side were also without Soner Aydogdu, Emre Kilinc, Bedirhan Cetin, and Afonso Sousa in their last league match, and their involvement here remains uncertain.

Legia Warsaw possible starting lineup:

Tobiasz; Wszolek, Piatkowski, Kapuadi, Reca; Kapustka, Szymanski, Elitim; Weisshaupt, Rajovic, Krasniqi

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Satka, Van Drongelen, Tomasson; Cift; Musaba, Holse, Ntcham, Coulibaly; Ndiaye

We say: Legia Warsaw 1-1 Samsunspor

Legia Warsaw will fancy their chances at home, especially with Rajovic in form, but Samsunspor have shown they can compete despite their inconsistent league run.

Ndiaye’s return to the European lineup gives the visitors extra firepower, and they will arrive determined to prove themselves on the continental stage – both sides carry quality going forward but also vulnerabilities at the back, making this a game that feels finely balanced.

