Transfer roundup: Bijol to Leeds, McBurnie to Hull

Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Jaka Bijol to Leeds United and Oli McBurnie to Hull City.

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Udinese defender Jaka Bijol.

The Whites are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence following their title-winning campaign in the Championship during 2024-25.

Looking to buck recent trends and avoid an immediate return to the second tier, Leeds are aiming to bolster their ranks significantly this summer.

As per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Leeds are closing in on their first signing of what is set to be an extremely busy window.

The report states that the Yorkshire club and Udinese have agreed a deal to bring centre-back Bijol to Elland Road in the coming days.

It is understood that Leeds will pay just shy of £19m for the services of the 26-year-old, who played 34 games in Serie A last term.

Personal terms are also supposedly in place for Bijol, who will now undergo a medical at the newly-promoted side in the near future.

Hull leading McBurnie chase?

Moving down into the Championship, a second-tier veteran could be returning to the division after time away in sunny Spain.

According to Hull Daily Mail, Hull City are progressing in talks with Oli McBurnie, who has left Las Palmas following the end of the campaign.

It is understood that the free agent is set for a transfer back to England, where he has played for the likes of Sheffield United.

McBurnie is reportedly preparing to meet with the new head coach of Hull ahead of a potential switch to the MKM Stadium.

Birmingham City and former club Swansea City have also been linked with the forward, who is said to be favouring a transfer to Humberside.

A move back to Bramall Lane cannot be ruled out at this stage, however such a deal is dependent on whether Chris Wilder stays in charge of the Blades.

Wrexham confirm first summer signing

Elsewhere in England's second tier, Wrexham have announced their first summer signing ahead of their return to the Championship.

The Red Dragons have secured the services of Ryan Hardie, with the 28-year-old joining on a three-year deal from Plymouth Argyle.

As per The Sun, Wrexham triggered the striker's release clause of £700,000, flexing their financial muscle at the beginning of the window.

Hardie was a key player for the Green Army last season, scoring 10 goals across 37 games during a campaign in which ended in relegation at Home Park.