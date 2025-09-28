Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a move for Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk ahead of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been a key part of the Yorkshire side's return to the Premier League following Championship promotion last term.

Struijk has started all six of the top-flight matches so far for Daniel Farke's side, helping the team to positive results over recent weeks.

The Whites secured a 3-1 success at relegation rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, before sharing the spoils with Bournemouth at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Since making the move for the youth setup of Ajax in January 2018, Struijk has featured on 167 occasions for Leeds, scoring 14 goals.

Tottenham keen on Leeds star Struijk?

According to CaughtOffside, Champions League-competing Tottenham are targeting some Premier League players ahead of the winter window.

The report claims that the Europa League champions are interested in securing the services of Leeds defender Struijk in the New Year.

It is understood that Spurs boss Thomas Frank is a massive admirer of the 26-year-old, who is approaching eight full years at Elland Road.

It is believed that Struijk's capabilities as a left-footed defender are extremely attractive to the North Londoners, who won their first trophy in 17 years last term.

Such a key player at the Yorkshire-based club, the centre-back has two years remaining on his current deal with Leeds, who could be preparing to wave goodbye to the player.

Tottenham's defensive options

Since the start of the Ange Postecoglou era in North London in the summer of 2023, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have formed the first-choice defensive partnership.

The Dutchman provides blistering pace on the recovery, whilst the Argentine World Cup winners brings a no-nonsense attitude to the backline.

That being said, head coach Frank is always looking for improvements in the squad, with Struijk a left-footer who interests the Lilywhites.