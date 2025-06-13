Leeds United allegedly open discussions regarding a deal for a 63-cap international plying his trade in Serie A.

Leeds United are allegedly in discussions to add a Serie A defender to their squad for their Premier League return.

On the back of winning the Championship title on goal difference, Daniel Farke has funds to spend to try to keep the club in the top flight.

As it stands, though, the German is yet to add to his squad, the fanbase at Elland Road hoping that business can start to be finalised once the second part of the summer transfer window opens next week.

According to TEAMtalk, there is ambition to sign a central defender who has been plying his trade for Udinese.

Leeds speaking with Slovenian defender

The report claims that Leeds are interested in signing Jaka Bijol, who is viewed as one of their priority targets.

Last season, the 26-year-old made a total of 34 starts in Serie A, helping Udinese to 12th place in the table.

Bijol, formerly of CSKA Moscow and Hannover 96, is also regarded as a key player on the international scene with Slovenia, racking up 63 caps.

A total of five goals have been netted across 95 outings for Udinese across a three-year period, Bijol also capable of being deployed in defensive midfield.

Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan have all been credited as admirers in recent weeks, emphasising how his stock is on the rise.

Leeds, as it stands, are said to be ahead of the Italian giants in the race for Bijol, who has two years remaining on his contract.

Shrewd move over making headlines

Should Leeds pull off this deal, it would likely send a large portion of the club's fanbase to the Internet to find out more about Bijol.

Nevertheless, there is potential for the 6ft 3in player to bring added leadership to the Leeds dressing room, as well as bolstering their options in central areas.

While goals are naturally important in the Premier League, Farke's downfall in the past has been goals conceded, and someone like Bijol could theoretically reduce that statistic if he were to move to Yorkshire.