Aston Villa and Leeds United are among the clubs that have been handed a major boost in the race to sign Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra.

Both the West Midlands and Yorkshire giants are in the market for new additions ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Diarra is a player who has been linked with each team across the last few weeks on the back of helping Strasbourg to Conference League qualification.

As well as contributing four goals and five assists from 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season, the versatile midfielder also scored for Senegal against England at the City Ground earlier this month.

His performance during that game only further enhanced his reputation and it appears that Strasbourg are now resigned to cashing in on the academy graduate.

Strasbourg president speaks on Diarra

Having earned a return to Europe, the assumption was that Strasbourg would fight hard to retain the services of the 21-year-old.

Instead, president Marc Keller has revealed that he made a promise to Diarra two years ago that he could leave for the right price in 2025.

In an interview with RMC Sport's After Foot, Keller formally gave the green light to an exit for one of the club's most prized assets.

Keller said: "There’s one player who should leave, based on a promise I made to him two years ago, and that’s our captain Habib Diarra.

“When he extended his contract, we told him he was extending it, but that he wouldn’t leave until June 2025. So, if we get an attractive offer for him and for us, he could leave."

Is a sale a certainty?

In the past, the suggestion has been that at least one club has been prepared to offer €26m (£22.17m) for Diarra.

While no sale appears to be imminent, that figure is achievable for the likes of Villa and Leeds.

As it stands, there appears to be no clear favourite, but Diarra may choose to show preference to a club where he will earn regular football.

His reputation has been built on contributing 11 goals and 10 assists from 102 appearances for Strasbourg in all competitions.