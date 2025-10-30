Leeds United and Burnley are reportedly admirers of Norwich City striker Joshua Sargent, who missed out on a move away from Carrow Road over the summer.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a positive start to the 2025-26 campaign on paper, netting five goals across 12 Championship appearances.

However, the efficiency of the frontman has nosedived in tandem with the fortunes of the Canaries, who have lost five consecutive matches.

Sargent has failed to find the net since a brace at the end of August, meaning that he is currently eight league matches without a goal.

However, the United States international managed a decisive attacking moment last time out, bagging an assist during the 2-1 defeat at Swansea City.

Leeds, Burnley 'hold interest' in Norwich talisman Sargent

According to Leeds United News, Norwich star Sargent could be handed an escape route from Carrow Road during the January transfer window.

The report states that newly-promoted Leeds are interested in securing the services of the 25-year-old as they continue their Premier League charge.

As well as Daniel Farke's troops, it is understood that Scott Parker's Burnley are also admirers of Sargent, who has received 29 caps from the Stars and Stripes since 2018.

The American was supposedly close to a move away to the Bundesliga over the summer, however a proposed transfer to Wolfsburg failed to materialise.

It was claimed that Sargent was available for £17m during the off-season trading point, with his value likely to have dropped over the past few months.

Leeds marching on together

After a 2-1 win at Elland Road over strugglers West Ham United last Friday night, Leeds moved up to 15th in the Premier League standings.

Farke's men are currently six points away from Nottingham Forest in the highest of the relegation spots, representing a good start to the campaign.

However, Leeds could do with some more firepower in their ranks for the second half of the term, with Norwich man Sargent capable of providing just that.