Leeds United are allegedly closing in on the signing of a Bundesliga defender, who is expected to undergo a medical at the Premier League club.

Although the Yorkshire giants were slow to get their business underway, they now have two fresh faces through the door at Elland Road.

As well as signing Wolfsburg attacker Lukas Nmecha, Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol has also joined in a big-money deal.

However, more signings are expected to be made in due course, and it appears that another international player will soon be a part of Daniel Farke's squad.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, another player from Wolfsburg is on the brink of making the switch to Leeds.

Leeds to sign Belgium international?

The report claims that Sebastiaan Bornauw is already undergoing a medical ahead of a permanent transfer.

Bornauw is said to already be in England ahead of finalising his transfer to the club for a fee in the region of £5m.

With just a year left on his contract, Wolfsburg are seemingly taking their chance to cash in on the Belgium international.

He has spent the last four years with the Bundesliga outfit, contributing four goals and two assists from 96 appearances in all competitions.

That said, he barely featured from the middle of October onwards last season, only starting one game against Heidenheim in March.

Will Bornauw become first choice?

Farke has seemingly made the decision to go big when it comes to signing defenders this summer, particularly when there are already options at the club.

Bornauw will effectively make it five centre-back options alongside Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk, Ethan Ampadu and Bijol.

Given the money that has been spent on Bijol, it seems to be a battle between four players for the other starting spot in the middle of the backline.

As a result of his lack of game time in 2024-25, Bornauw may take time to get up to speed. The last of his four Belgium caps came in 2023.