Leeds 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Leeds' 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Now that the title-winning dust has settled, Championship champions Leeds United are tirelessly preparing for a highly-anticipated return to Premier League football for the 2025-26 campaign.

Daniel Farke guided the Whites to a three-figure points total en route to the second-tier crown last season, but to say that the start of the summer has been underwhelming would be a gross understatement.

Indeed, Leeds failed to make a single addition to their squad during the first transfer window - which ran from June 1 to June 10 - and the only movement at Elland Road was players departing, either loanees going back to their parent clubs or out-of-favour troops saying goodbye for good.

However, if Leeds are to avoid the same fate as all three newly-promoted teams from the 2024-25 Premier League season - Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City - additions are of paramount importance before the second window slams shut on September 1.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Leeds' 2025 summer transfer window.

Leeds confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Lukas Nmecha (free)

Leeds confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Rasmus Kristensen (£5m to Eintracht Frankfurt)

Josuha Guilavogui (free)

Joe Rothwell (end of loan from Bournemouth)

Manor Solomon (end of loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Joe Snowdon (free to Swindon Town)

How much have Leeds spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Leeds total spend summer 2025: £0m

Leeds total income summer 2025: £5m

Leeds total profit/loss summer 2025: £5m

