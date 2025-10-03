Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday lunchtime.

The Whites played out a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last weekend, while Spurs came from behind twice to draw by the same scoreline against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LEEDS

Out: Daniel James (ankle), Willy Gnonto (calf), Lucas Perri (muscle)

Doubtful: Harry Gray (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Longstaff; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

SPURS

Out: Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Radu Dragusin (ACL), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Kota Takai (foot), Yves Bissouma (unspecified)

Doubtful: Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

