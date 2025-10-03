Leeds United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday lunchtime.
The Whites played out a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last weekend, while Spurs came from behind twice to draw by the same scoreline against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
LEEDS UNITED vs. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
LEEDS
Out: Daniel James (ankle), Willy Gnonto (calf), Lucas Perri (muscle)
Doubtful: Harry Gray (hip)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Longstaff; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor
SPURS
Out: Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Radu Dragusin (ACL), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Kota Takai (foot), Yves Bissouma (unspecified)
Doubtful: Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons
