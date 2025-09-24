Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League fixture between Leeds United and Bournemouth at Elland Road.

Leeds United and Bournemouth will be looking to build on their promising starts to the new Premier League campaign when they square off at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

While the home side sit in 12th place in the table, the visitors are as high as fourth after collecting 10 points from their five fixtures.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the game.

What time does Leeds vs. Bournemouth kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off 3pm, BST, on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Leeds vs. Bournemouth being played?

The match will take place at Elland Road, the home ground of Leeds. It boasts a capacity of 37,890.

Last season, Leeds won 18 of their 23 Championship fixtures at the stadium, losing just once. They have also started this campaign by collecting four points from matches with Everton and Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth's away record last season went under the radar, the Cherries producing the sixth-best return with 28 points from 19 games.

How to watch Leeds vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest in Yorkshire will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Online streaming

Sky Sports and TNT Sports subscribers will also not be able to access the game on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

However, Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app, in the hours after the game. UK viewers can also watch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:30pm on BBC One on Saturday night.

What is at stake for Leeds vs. Bournemouth?

With Bournemouth playing before Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, they have the chance to move into second place in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Leeds can move seven points clear of the relegation zone with a victory courtesy of the 18th and 19th-placed teams playing on Sunday or Monday.

These two teams last squared off at Elland Road in November 2022 when Leeds prevailed by a 4-3 scoreline. In their 15 competitive encounters, Leeds have won 11 times.

