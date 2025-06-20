Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Kristiansund and Rosenborg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kristiansund, aiming to end a three-game losing streak, will host title-chasing Rosenborg at the Kristiansund Stadion in the Norwegian Eliteserien on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are ninth in the standings with 13 points from 11 fixtures, while the visitors are third in the table with 22 points from 11 league games.

Match preview

Kristiansund suffered a relegation from the Norwegian Eliteserien in 2022 as they placed 15th with 23 points, but they immediately returned to the top flight by winning the promotion playoffs in 2023.

Amund Skiri's side were drawn into another relegation battle in their first year back in the top division, as Kristiansund narrowly avoided the drop with an 11th-placed finish, sitting just a point above the relegation playoff spot.

Kristiansund would have been heading into this campaign aiming to avoid the relegation race altogether, and Skiri has guided his team to a positive start in search of that goal.

The Owls are currently placed ninth in the standings with 13 points from 11 games, leaving them seven points above the bottom three, though the teams below them do have games in hand on Kristiansund.

Sunday's hosts will be aiming to further the gap over the drop zone with a victory, but given they have lost all of their last three outings, there may be a lack of confidence within the squad.

That could especially be the case as Kristiansund host high-flying Rosenborg, who are third in the Norwegian Eliteserien with 22 points from 11 games, leaving them seven points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

Alfred Johansson had led his side to six wins, four draws and just one defeat from their opening 11 fixtures, with the sole loss coming against reigning champions Bodo/Glimt.

They quickly bounced back from that defeat with a victory over Fredrikstad, followed by a 1-1 draw with KFUM Oslo, and they will be aiming to extend that unbeaten run on Sunday.

The visitors are undefeated in their last seven meetings across all competitions with Kristiansund, including a significant 4-0 victory in their most recent trip to the Kristiansund Stadion.

Team News

Kristiansund will be without Max Normann Williamsen due to a cruciate ligament injury that is expected to keep the defender out of action until later this month.

Sander Kilen is Kristiansund's top scorer in the league with three goals in seven starts, and the striker should lead the line once again on Sunday.

As for the visitors, Noah Sahsah (knee) and Tomas Nemcik (thigh) are both unavailable for the foreseeable due to ongoing injury problems.

Rosenborg's top scorer Marius Broholm has agreed a move to Lille at the beginning of July, but the forward could still feature in the final three games of June.

Kristiansund possible starting lineup:

Saether; Hoffmann, Olsen, Ulvestad, Rakneberg; Tufekcic, Corlu, Igor, Alte, Isah; Kilen

Rosenborg possible starting lineup:

Tangvik; Reitan, Racic, Jenssen, Pereira; Zeidan, Selnaes, Fossum; Broholm, Holm, Seater

We say: Kristiansund 1-2 Rosenborg

Kristiansund are heading into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats, and with Rosenborg boasting a strong record in this fixture, we expect the visitors to win this one.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Rosenborg win with a probability of 53.69%. A win for Kristiansund has a probability of 23.61% and a draw has a probability of 22.7%. The most likely scoreline for a Rosenborg win is 1-2 with a probability of 9.79%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 0-1 (9.12%) and 0-2 (8.46%). The likeliest Kristiansund win is 2-1 (6.11%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (10.55%).

