Sports Mole previews Friday's Scottish League Cup clash between Kilmarnock and St Mirren, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kilmarnock and St Mirren will resume their Scottish League Cup campaigns when they meet on Friday night in the quarter-finals.

The hosts defeated Dundee United 2-1 in the second round to progress to this stage, while the visitors beat Hearts on penalties in their second round clash.

Match preview

Kilmarnock have had a mixed start to the 2025-26 season under new manager Stuart Kettlewell, winning four, losing one and drawing five - though they did go on to lose 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate with Kelty Hearts in the Scottish League Cup group stage.

While Kettlewell will be pleased that his side have shown resilience to lose just one match so far this term, the new boss may be concerned by the fact that Killie are yet to win in the league.

Kilmarnock currently sit eighth in the Scottish Premiership standings after four draws and one defeat, with the sole loss coming in their most recent outing, as they were defeated 2-1 by Celtic after a heartbreaking 96th-minute penalty from Kelechi Iheanacho.

All of Killie's four wins have actually come in the Scottish League Cup, winning three of their four group games as they went on to secure a first-placed finish in Group H.

Kilmarnock followed that up with a 2-1 win over Dundee United in the second round, and Kettlewell will be hoping their impressive cup form continues when they take on St Mirren on Friday.

The Saints have similarly been at their best in the Scottish League Cup in the opening stages of the 2025-26 term, with three of their four wins coming in this competition.

St Mirren won three and drew one - losing on penalties to Arbroath - of their four group games, leading them to a first-placed finish in Group D.

Stephen Robinson's side went on to draw with Hearts in the second round of the Scottish League Cup, narrowly progressing to this round with a penalty shootout victory.

As for their league form, St Mirren started the campaign without a win in their first four fixtures, but they finally ended that streak with a 2-1 win over Falkirk last time out, raising them to fourth in the table.

Now looking to build on that triumph, St Mirren face a Kilmarnock side that they defeated 5-1 in their last meeting in March 2025.

Kilmarnock Scottish League Cup form:

W W D W W

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

L D D W D D

St Mirren Scottish League Cup form:

D W W W D

St Mirren form (all competitions):

W D D D D L

Team News

Kilmarnock will be without Scott Tiffoney for Friday's encounter due to a calf injury that has ruled him out since August, while Jamie Brandon and Bradley Lyons are also doubts.

18-year-old Ben Brannan is Killie's top scorer in this competition with three goals, but after missing out against Celtic, the defender is unlikely to feature here.

James Brown could start in Brannan's place on the right side of defence, alongside George Stanger, Lewis Mayo, Robbie Deas and Dominic Thompson, while David Watson, Liam Polworth and Rory McKenzie could start in midfield.

As for St Mirren, Liam Donnelly is ruled out with an Achilles tendon injury, while Marcus Fraser is not expected to play after being forced off after 42 minutes of their most recent clash against Falkirk.

Mikael Mandron and Killian Phillips have both scored four goals in the Scottish League Cup this season, and the pair should both start for St Mirren on Friday.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Brown, Stanger, Mayo, Deas, Thompson; Watson, Polworth, McKenzie; Dackers, Daniels

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Richardson, Fraser, Gogic, Freckleton, John; Phillips, Baccus, O'Hara; Mandron, Ayunga

We say: Kilmarnock 2-1 St Mirren

Kilmarnock will be eager to bounce back from their narrow defeat to Celtic last time out, and while they were heavily defeated in their last meeting with St Mirren, they have won each of their last two clashes at home, leading us to expect a win for the hosts.

