Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Kayserispor and Goztepe SK, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kayserispor and Goztepe SK will clash at Kadir Has Stadium on Sunday, having experienced contrasting starts to the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig season.

The hosts continue to search for their first win of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig season, while the visitors arrive riding the momentum of an unbeaten start near the top of the table.

Match preview

Kayserispor looked destined for relegation last season before Sergej Jakirovic’s arrival sparked a revival that saw them finish 13th with 45 points, comfortably clear of the drop.

However, Jakirovic’s success attracted interest abroad, and his departure for English Championship side Hull City in July paved the way for Markus Gisdol’s appointment.

Gisdol’s tenure has yet to inspire confidence, with just two points collected from three games, as a 4-0 thrashing at Galatasaray was flanked by 1-1 draws with Kocaelispor and Istanbul Basaksehir, leaving the Anatolian club frustrated.

Their draw with Kocaelispor was particularly painful, with Laszlo Benes giving them the lead in the 90th minute, only for the visitors to equalise five minutes into stoppage time.

The international break may have offered Gisdol time to steady his team, and a home fixture against Goztepe could provide a chance to kickstart their campaign, despite the visitors’ strong form.

History slightly favours Kayserispor here, having won two of the last three meetings between the sides, including a 1-0 victory at Kadir Has Stadium in February.

Goztepe, however, will be full of confidence, as their second season back in the Super Lig has started on a bright note, with Stanimir Kolev Stoilov’s men taking eight points from four games, earning two wins and two draws.

Their defensive organisation has been exceptional, conceding just one goal so far, the joint-fewest in the league, and they remain one of the toughest teams to break down.

The Izmir side were left disappointed in their last outing, surrendering a late equaliser to Konyaspor in a 1-1 draw that felt more like two points dropped than one gained.

But their away form has been remarkable, with both of their victories this season coming on the road, extending their Super Lig away winning streak to three matches, stretching back to last term.

With five goals scored and none conceded on their travels, Goztepe will sense an opportunity against a Kayserispor defence that was exposed heavily by Galatasaray earlier this season.

Kayserispor Turkish Super Lig form:

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

Kayserispor’s only absentee is defender Arif Kocaman, who continues his recovery from a muscle injury and is expected to remain sidelined until the end of the month.

Summer signing Indrit Tuci led the line in their last match, but Gisdol has rotated his options in attack and could make changes again.

Goztepe will travel without right wing-back Ogun Bayrak, who is sidelined with a shoulder problem until late September.

Centre-back Allan Godoi Santos is also unavailable, with a muscle injury likely to keep him out for the next couple of fixtures.

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Bayazit; Carole, Denswil, Burak, Sazdagi; Ackah, Jung; Cardoso, Mendes, Benes; Opoku

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Bayir, Heliton, Bokele; Kurtulan, Rhaldney, Dennis, Cherni; Olaitan; Janderson, Juan

We say: Kayserispor 0-1 Goztepe SK

Kayserispor remain very much in a transitional phase under Gisdol, with the new manager still experimenting and searching for the right formula, and that lack of stability could prove costly against a settled and in-form Goztepe side, which is why the visitors are favoured to edge this encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Joshua Cole Written by

