Newly-promoted Genclerbirligi will be aiming to build on their first league win when they travel to face Kayserispor at the Kadir Has Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Ankara outfit finally secured their maiden triumph since returning to the Turkish Super Lig, edging Eyupspor 1-0 at home last Saturday.

Match preview

Kayserispor’s early-season struggles continue, as they remain one of only two sides yet to taste victory this campaign, alongside basement club Kocaelispor.

Markus Gisdol’s men have collected just four points from a possible 18, with heavy 4-0 defeats against Galatasaray and Besiktas compounding 1-1 draws against Istanbul Basaksehir, Kocaelispor, Goztepe and Antalyaspor.

Their midweek clash with Besiktas was a rescheduled fixture played under unusual circumstances, as registration rules prevented several new signings from featuring - unfortunately for Kayserispor, the absences were costly, as they trailed 3-0 by half-time and eventually fell 4-0 at home.

That defeat has only added to the mounting pressure on Gisdol, who arrived at the club this summer, and Sunday’s clash against newly-promoted Genclerbirligi could prove decisive for his tenure if they fall short again.

The last meeting between these sides came in the Turkish Cup in January last year, also at the Kadir Has Stadium, where Kayserispor were left heartbroken by a stoppage-time strike in a 2-1 defeat.

With that memory still fresh and confidence high after finally notching their first league victory, Genclerbirligi will be optimistic about causing another upset this weekend.

The decisive moment against Eyupspor came via Franco Tongya, a summer deadline-day arrival who opened his account for the club with a first-half finish to seal the three points.

Manager Huseyin Eroglu admitted after the game that his team are still searching for balance, with nine new signings already integrated into the squad since their opening-day clash with Samsunspor.

Eroglu will hope last weekend’s win provides the spark to accelerate that process, and he has challenged his players to take full advantage of their next two fixtures against Kayserispor and Alanyaspor to continue climbing the table.

Kayserispor Turkish Super Lig form:

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

Kayserispor will be boosted by the return of German Onugkha, Furkan Soyalp and Laszlo Benes, all of whom missed the midweek clash due to registration restrictions.

Even so, the hosts still have a lengthy injury list, with Youssef Ait Bennasser (thigh), Joao Mendes (hamstring), Majid Hosseini (tendonitis), Carlos Mane (muscle) and Stefano Denswil all ruled out.

Much of the spotlight will fall on Benes – who has scored two late equalisers this season – and Miguel Cardoso, also on two goals, as Kayseri look for inspiration once again.

Genclerbirligi, meanwhile, are also battling injuries, as Ensar Kemaloglu remains doubtful with a knee problem, though he could return for this fixture.

The visitors are without several long-term absentees, with Moussa Kyabou sidelined until November with bone edema, right-back Emirhan Unal expected back in December after a meniscus tear, and Peter Etebo ruled out for the entire campaign with an Achilles tendon rupture.

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Bayazit; Civelek, Kocaman, Cihan, Carole; Tokoz; Cardoso, Benes, Tuci, Opoku; Onugkha

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Erenturk; Pereira, Goutas, Kelven, Hanousek; Ulgun, Varesanovic; Gurpuz, Koita, Tongya; Koita

We say: Kayserispor 1-1 Genclerbirligi

Kayserispor and Genclerbirligi both enter this clash with plenty to prove, and a share of the spoils looks the most likely outcome given the circumstances surrounding both teams at this time.

The hosts will be lifted by the return of key players, but their injury crisis and shaky form suggest they may struggle to control proceedings, and Genclerbirligi, meanwhile, arrive buoyed by their first win of the season, still have to prove they can compete on the road.

Joshua Cole

