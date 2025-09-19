Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Kasimpasa and Fenerbahce, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fenerbahce will be eager to keep pace with their Turkish Super Lig title rivals as they travel to face Kasimpasa on Sunday evening.

The Yellow Canaries slipped up in their rescheduled midweek fixture against Alanyaspor, dropping two valuable points in a 2-2 draw, a setback that has left them four points adrift of the league leaders after just five games.

Match preview

Kasimpasa appear to be finding their rhythm after a dreadful start to the season that saw them lose their opening three matches.

The Apaches ended that slump with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over newly-promoted Fatih Karagumruk, before earning a goalless draw with Samsunspor in midweek, a contest in which they created the better chances and registered more shots on target.

However, that fragile momentum faces a stern test on Sunday against a Fenerbahce side that has dominated this fixture, winning 13 consecutive meetings across all competitions, including three victories last season in both league and cup.

Kasimpasa’s struggles at home further complicate their hopes, having lost both matches at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium this term and going winless in their last four on the ground stretching back to last season.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, understand the high standards set by Galatasaray in recent years, and know that any further slip-ups could dent their title ambitions.

Despite remaining unbeaten, the Yellow Canaries have already dropped points twice, most recently conceding a stoppage-time equaliser against Alanyaspor.

Under new boss Domenico Tedesco, they have collected a win and a draw so far, and will be determined to string together a run of victories, a prospect strengthened by their summer transfer business.

Tedesco will again turn to in-form striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who leads the Super Lig scoring charts with four goals, to provide the cutting edge.

Already four points adrift of Galatasaray with the same number of games played, Fenerbahce cannot afford another stumble, though their away form offers concern, with just one win from four road games across all competitions, recording two defeats.

Team News

Kasimpasa have a near full-strength squad, with only Yusuf Barasi unavailable as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury expected to keep him out until next month.

Pape Habib Gueye, a summer signing who has already netted twice this season, returns from suspension after missing the draw with Samsunspor following his red card against Karagumruk.

Fenerbahce will travel without Edson Alvarez (muscle) and Jhon Duran (head injury), both anticipated to return to action next month.

New arrivals Kerem Akturkoglu, Ederson, and Marco Asensio were unavailable for the rescheduled Alanyaspor fixture due to registration rules, but they are now eligible again, and should return to the starting line up on Sunday.

Leading the line will once again be En-Nesyri, in superb form after scoring four goals in his last three league appearances.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Opoku, Szalai, Frimpong; Baldursson, Ustundag; Ouanes, Hajradinovic, Kol; Fall

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Muldur, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Brown; Yuksek, Fred; Akturkoglu, Talisca, Szymanski; En-Nesyri

We say: Kasimpasa 1-2 Fenerbahce

Kasimpasa may fancy their chances of snatching a result given Fenerbahce’s occasional slip-ups, but the superior firepower and En-Nesyri’s red-hot form should ultimately tip the balance in favour of the Yellow Canaries against a home side struggling to find the net, having netted just four times this season.

