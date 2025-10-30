Juventus confirm the arrival of ex-Italy and Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti as their new manager, the 66-year-old joining the Bianconeri on a deal until the end of the season as he enters into an exclusive club with Claudio Ranieri.

Juventus have confirmed the arrival of ex-Italy and Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti as their new manager, the 66-year-old joining the Bianconeri on a deal until the end of the season as he enters into an exclusive club with Claudio Ranieri.

Spalletti steps into the void left by Igor Tudor, whom Juve sacked earlier this week following the club's 1-0 Serie A loss to Lazio, their third defeat in a row in all tournaments.

Next Gen manager Massimo Brambilla took charge of the Old Lady's clash with Udinese at the weekend, overseeing a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Federico Gatti, Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic.

Despite ending Juventus' eight-match winless run and four-match scoreless streak, Brambilla was never a candidate for the permanent position, and Juventus instead made quick progress on appointing Spalletti.

The 66-year-old has now been unveiled as Juventus' new head coach on a one-year contract, although his deal will be automatically extended until 2027 if the Old Lady qualify for next season's Champions League.

Juventus are currently seventh in the Serie A table - three points off the top four and six behind leaders Napoli - and Spalletti's first match comes away to Cremonese on Saturday evening.

Having now been officially appointed Juve's head coach, Spalletti has emulated Ranieri and one other Serie A manager, becoming just the third man to take charge of the Bianconeri, Roma and Inter Milan in the top flight since 1929.

Spalletti was in the Rome hotseat for four years between 2005 and 2009, before returning for a second stint in 2016, which preceded a two-year spell at Inter Milan from 2017 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Ranieri had three different stints as manager of Roma, spent two years in the Juventus chair from 2007 to 2009 and later took charge of Inter Milan from 2011 to 2012.

The only other coach to manage Inter, Roma and Juventus in the top flight was Jesse Carver, who was Juventus boss from 1949 to 1951, Roma manager from 1953 to 1955 and Inter's leader from 1957 to 1958.

Spalletti returns to the hotseat shortly after leaving the Italian national team in June, leading the Azzurri to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League and the last 16 of Euro 2020.

The 66-year-old has won eight major pieces of silverware during his career, most notably the 2022-23 top-flight crown with Napoli and back-to-back Coppa Italia titles with Roma in the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons.