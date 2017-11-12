Juventus tell Khedira to 'charm' Can?

Crowd generic

Juventus

Juventus tell Sami Khedira to 'charm' Emre Can on Germany duty?

Juventus allegedly tell German midfielder Sami Khedira to 'charm' teammate Emre Can as the Italian champions step up their efforts to sign the Liverpool man.
Juventus have allegedly told German midfielder Sami Khedira to 'charm' international teammate Emre Can as the Italian champions step up their efforts to sign the Liverpool man.

Can is out of contract at Anfield next summer and is free to sign a pre-contract with another club when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Juventus are the frontrunners to sign the 23-year-old and have told Khedira to charm the German during the international break, according to sources in Italy.

Liverpool have been frustrated with attempts to pen Can to a new contract, with the midfielder only open to doing so if a release clause can be inserted into his deal.

The German featured in his side's draw with England at Wembley on Friday as the world champions prepare to take on France on Tuesday.

