Sports Mole previews Sunday's Club World Cup clash between Juventus and Wydad AC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In pole position to qualify from Group G, Italian heavyweights Juventus could book their place in the Club World Cup’s knockout phase by beating Wydad AC on Sunday.

The teams will meet in Philadelphia this weekend, after Juve kicked off their campaign with a five-goal win and their Moroccan counterparts were beaten by Manchester City.

Match preview

Though they participated three times in the old Intercontinental Cup - winning the 1985 and 1996 editions - Juventus finally made their debut at FIFA's Club World Cup on Wednesday, when they started the new-look tournament with a comprehensive success.

The Serie A side - who only qualified as the eighth-best eligible team in UEFA's four-year rankings - crushed Al-Ain 5-0 in Washington DC, scoring four of their goals in a dominant first half.

Marking the first time since 2018 Juve have hit four before the break, the Turin club were firing on all cylinders: Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao both bagged a brace, and Kenan Yildiz scored again, while Alberto Costa and Khephren Thuram recorded two assists apiece.

Recently appointed as permanent head coach, following a steady spell as interim manager last season, ex-Juve defender Igor Tudor could hardly have wished for a better start to the Bianconeri’s trip to the United States.

Continuing an unfamiliar Scudetto-less spell, Juventus struggled to convert draws into wins last term - amid yet more off-field turmoil - so Tudor has been tasked with turning the page this summer.

Before facing down group favourites Manchester City next week, his side must target maximum points at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend, with another win surely enough to seal their place in the last 16.

After coming up short in their opening contest against 2023 European champions Man City, Wydad AC are still seeking their first-ever win in the Club World Cup, having recorded one draw and three losses to date.

This edition marks their third appearance, and they earned entry into the expanded tournament via a CAF Champions League triumph three years ago.

The Casablanca club have won a record 22 national titles - most recently topping Morocco’s elite league in 2022 - but making a mark outside of Africa has proven beyond them so far.

While they trailed by two goals at the interval against City and were ultimately unable to reply, Wydad did carve out several chances, doing enough to suggest they can threaten their two remaining Group G opponents.

Another defeat, though, would leave them facing an early exit, with next week’s clash against Al-Ain possibly becoming a dead-rubber playoff for third place.

Juventus Club World Cup form:

W

Juventus form (all competitions):

W D D W W W

Wydad AC Club World Cup form:

L

Wydad AC form (all competitions):

W W W L L L

Team News

Juventus could recall captain and midfield fulcrum Manuel Locatelli, who has been sidelined by an ankle injury that forced his withdrawal from Italy duty earlier this month, as Igor Tudor ponders changes ahead of a high-profile encounter with Manchester City.

Only Juan Cabal, goalkeeper Mattia Perin, Brazilian centre-back Bremer and Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik are unavailable - the latter pair are both back in training after long layoffs but will not play any part in the tournament.

Spearheading a probable 3-4-2-1 formation, Paris Saint-Germain loanee Randal Kolo Muani is favourite to claim a single place up front, though Dusan Vlahovic may be picked if Tudor rotates. In that instance, Nicolas Gonzalez, Teun Koopmeiners, Federico Gatti and Douglas Luiz would also be contenders to start.

Wydad, meanwhile, are set to select their strongest XI on Sunday, as failing to take at least a point could see them eliminated.

Veteran winger Nordin Amrabat should start again, teaming up with South African forward Thembinkosi Lorch in the final third. The latter impressed with three shots and seven touches in the Man City box last time out, prompting suggestions of an international recall.

Should head coach Mohamed Amine Benhachem decide to freshen up his attack, Mohamed Rayhi might be promoted from the bench, having scored 11 league goals last season; Toronto FC loanee Cassius Mailula would most likely make way.

Juventus possible starting lineup: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly; Gonzalez, Thuram, Locatelli, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; Kolo Muani

Wydad AC possible starting lineup: Benabid; Moufi, Meijers, Boutouil, Ferreira, Moufid; Amrabat, Malsa, El Moubarik, Lorch; Rayhi

We say: Juventus 2-0 Wydad AC

Since Igor Tudor’s arrival, Juventus have been increasingly reliable, while boasting more potency in attack.

That was evident against Al-Ain on Group G’s opening matchday, and the Bianconeri should also take control of their contest with Wydad, scoring at least twice to put the result beyond doubt.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Previews by email