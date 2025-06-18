Manchester City secure a commanding 2-0 victory over wasteful Wydad AC in their Group G opener at the Club World Cup on Wednesday evening.

Manchester City secured a commanding 2-0 victory over a wasteful Wydad AC in their Group G opener at the Club World Cup on Wednesday evening.

Man City burst out of the blocks as Phil Foden scored inside two minutes - the fastest goal in the competition thus far - and after surviving several scares from Wydad AC, Jeremy Doku gave the Citizens some breathing space by doubling their lead just before the break.

The Citizens produced a much more measured second half performance, limiting Wydad to far fewer chances, but despite winning 2-0, their day was soured when Rico Lewis was awarded a controversial red card with just minutes of the match remaining.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester City rather expectedly had lots of joy in the final third, as Wydad AC struggled to cope with the fluidity and quality of their attacking players.

However, Pep Guardiola will be concerned with how frequently their opponents were able to catch them on the break and create several glorious goalscoring opportunities - a vulnerability that was extremely apparent throughout much of Man City's difficult 2024-25 campaign.

It was only a lack of quality and composure at the final moment that prevented Wydad from scoring multiple goals against the Citizens, while defensive errors allowed the reigning Club World Cup champions to score twice and take all three points.

On a more positive note for Man City, new signing Tijjani Reijnders had a promising debut appearance, while Rodri's introduction added a calming presence as the Citizens started to enjoy far greater control of the match.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. WYDAD AC HIGHLIGHTS

Phil Foden goal vs. Wydad AC (2nd min, Manchester City 1-0 Wydad AC)

Well that did not take long, Foden fires Man City ahead!

Foden picks up the loose ball after Doku's initial cross, passes it wide to Savinho on the right, and the Brazilian races down the line and crosses into the box.

El Mehdi Benabid pushes clear of his goal, but it drops only as far as Foden inside the box, and the attacking midfielder calmly slots into the far left corner.

Jeremy Doku goal vs. Wydad AC (42nd min, Manchester City 2-0 Wydad AC)



41' ⚽ GOAL! Doku is free in the box to slot that corner kick in for @ManCity. The Blues are 2-0 up! Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #MCIWAC pic.twitter.com/1oUyzS6dN0

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 18, 2025

Doku gives Man City some breathing space!

Foden sends a deep corner toward the back post, where Doku swiftly darts ahead of the defender and bundles the ball into the net, doubling their lead.

88th min: Rico Lewis (Manchester City) red card

Lewis is sent off, that seems very harsh on the youngster.

Lewis challenges with a sliding tackle and certainly wins the ball, but his follow through catches Samuel Obeng on the cheek, and the referee wastes no time in delivering the red card.

MAN OF THE MATCH - PHIL FODEN

Foden may have been taken off after an hour of football, but the attacking midfielder was undoubtedly the standout performer in today's match.

The Englishman clinically opened the scoring inside only two minutes, marking the fastest goal in the Club World Cup thus far, while he also assisted Doku's goal with a pinpoint corner.

Foden, who struggled throughout last season, also showed glimpses of his creative best, with two key passes and two big chances created.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. WYDAD AC MATCH STATS

Possession: Manchester City 68%-32% Wydad AC

Shots: Manchester City 15-12 Wydad AC

Shots on target: Manchester City 6-2 Wydad AC

Corners: Manchester City 9-4 Wydad AC

Fouls: Manchester City 10-10 Wydad AC

BEST STATS



Phil Foden has scored for Man City across any competition for the first time since the 25th January against Chelsea. ⚽️ It took him just two minutes to open the scoring today.#FIFACWC pic.twitter.com/u1BNqGuUvN

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) June 18, 2025



Phil Foden's first half by numbers vs. Wydad Casablanca: 30/33 passes completed 3 shots 3 touches in opp. box 3 shots on target 1 big chance created 1 foul won 1 goal 1 assist Involved in both goals. ⚽️?️#FIFACWC pic.twitter.com/XLFOb4vyD0

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) June 18, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester City now turn their attention to a matchday two clash with Al-Ain on Monday, before facing their toughest Group G rivals, Juventus, in a week's time.

Meanwhile, Wydad AC's challenging start to Group G will continue as they clash with the Old Lady on Sunday evening, aiming for a shock victory to get their first points on the board.