Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brazil could line up for Tuesday's international friendly against Japan.

Brazil could be tempted into giving striker Richarlison a start on Tuesday, when they take on Japan at Ajinomoto Stadium in an international friendly.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti opted to use Matheus Cunha, who is a natural attacking midfielder, up front against South Korea on Friday.

Perhaps the Italian manager will want to try fielding an XI with a traditional striker such as Richarlison, especially as he has only been in charge for five games and is still working out his best team.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are likely to feature in the side that takes on Japan, while Cunha could be deployed as a number 10.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes is certain to be considered for a place in the starting lineup, and he may be partnered in a double pivot by Casemiro.

In defence, full-backs Vitinho and Douglas Santos were chosen against South Korea, and they may retain their spots.

Centre-backs Gabriel Magalhaes and Eder Militao's places in the lineup can be assumed, while goalkeeper Bento Krepski could also feature.

Brazil possible starting lineup: Bento; Vitinho, Militao, Gabriel, Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Rodrygo, Cunha, Vinicius Junior; Richarlison

