Preview: Japan vs Brazil - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's International Friendlies clash between Japan and Brazil, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Brazil will continue their preparation for World Cup 2026 against hosts Japan on Tuesday in an international friendly at Ajinomoto Stadium.

Japan were the first team to reach the World Cup finals through regional qualifiers when they beat Bahrain 2-0 in March, whereas Selecao qualified after beating Paraguay 1-0 in June.

Match preview

The hosts played Paraguay themselves on Friday, drawing 2-2 in a friendly thanks to Ayase Ueda's 94th-minute equaliser against the South American side.

Currently ranked 19th in the World by FIFA, they will participate in their eighth consecutive World Cup, with the nation topping their AFC qualifying group with 23 points from 10 games.

Boss Hajime Moriyasu's team scored 30 goals and conceded three times in their 10 group fixtures, and they head into Tuesday's game having conceded four goals in two matches, whereas they had kept 14 clean sheets in their prior 20.

Samurai Blue have failed to win any of their three most recent outings, drawing two of those three friendlies, though it is understandable that they have not played to their maximum following their qualification for next summer's tournament.

Though Japan have not impressed in their last games, their draw with Paraguay extended their unbeaten streak at home to 20 matches, a period in which they emerged as victors on 17 occasions.

Brazil trounced South Korea 5-0 on Friday, though that was only the second time in six matches that they had netted more than once.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been in charge for five games, and he should be credited for guiding his side to four clean sheets.

Selecao supporters will have demanded qualification to the World Cup as a minimum, but the Italian boss will ultimately be judged on whether he can better the country's quarter-final placements in 2018 and 2022.

Canarinho boast an excellent record against Japan, with the visitors getting the better of their hosts in seven of their nine clashes, avoiding defeat while winning in each of their last six since 2006.

Brazil's form is strong from a results perspective given they have triumphed in three of their past four matches, with the nation losing just once.

Ancelotti's away record is more concerning considering their victory against South Korea was preceded by two losses and two stalemates.

Team News

Japan could select a similar starting XI to the team that played Paraguay, with Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Junnosuke Suzuki and Ayumu Seko likely to be stationed in a three-man defence.

Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka could be paired with Mainz 05 star Kaishu Sano in a double pivot.

Former Liverpool man and current Monaco star Takumi Minamino may start in one of two attacking roles behind Koki Ogawa.

As for Brazil, Matheus Cunha led the line against South Korea, though perhaps he will be moved into a withdrawn position behind Richarlison.

Bruno Guimaraes is sure to be chosen in the middle of the pitch, and he may be paired with Casemiro.

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes is certain to be selected, and the defender is set to marshal a defence next to Eder Militao.

Japan possible starting lineup:

Z Suzuki; Seko, Watanabe, J Suzuki; Ito, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Doan, Minamino; Ogawa

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Bento; Vitinho, Militao, Gabriel, Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Rodrygo, Cunha, Vinicius Junior; Richarlison

We say: Japan 2-2 Brazil

If ever there was a time for Japan to end their poor record against Brazil, it would be on Tuesday given Selecao have been poor on their travels.

However, the hosts have not been particularly impressive in recent games, and perhaps they will have to settle for a stalemate at Ajinomoto Stadium.

