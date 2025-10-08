Sports Mole previews Friday's International Friendlies clash between South Korea and Brazil, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Brazil will be aiming to bounce back from a defeat when they take on South Korea in a friendly on Friday.

The South American nation have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, but they were beaten 1-0 by Bolivia last time out, while South Korea will enter the match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Mexico.

Match preview

South Korea have also already secured a spot at the 2026 World Cup, with the national side finishing top of Group B in the third round of the qualification progress to book their position in the finals.

The Reds last failed to qualify for the World Cup back in 1982, so their spot at the 2026 competition will not come as a surprise, while they famously finished fourth in the 2002 edition of the tournament.

South Korea reached the round of 16 of the 2022 competition, and a talented squad has the credentials to cause a number of teams problems next year.

Hong Myung-bo's side have actually only lost one of their last 19 matches in all competitions, while they picked up two solid results in friendlies last month, beating the United States and drawing with Mexico.

South Korea have lost seven of their eight previous matches with Brazil in all competitions, but they did record a famous 1-0 victory when the two national sides met in a friendly in March 1999.

Brazil, meanwhile, have also qualified for the 2026 World Cup, and the national team will be aiming to lift the famous trophy for the sixth time in their history.

The Green and Yellows only reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and they have not been world champions since 2002, while the national team last won the Copa America in 2019.

Brazil were last in action on September 10, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Bolivia, and they have only managed to win two of their last five matches, with their form patchy at best.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will take on South Korea and Japan in friendlies during the October internationals, and the manager will again be looking closely at a number of players ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Considering the strength of their squad, Brazil should make a challenge to lift the 2026 World Cup trophy, while Spain, France, England and Argentina are also potential winners.

South Korea International Friendlies form:

WWWWWD

South Korea form (all competitions):

WWWLDW

Brazil International Friendlies form:

WLWDWD

Brazil form (all competitions):

WLDWWL

Team News

South Korea are expected to have Son Heung-min at the head of their attack, with the 33-year-old set to represent his national side for the 137th time during an excellent career.

There are set to be opportunities for a number of squad players to make their mark in the international friendly, with Jens Castrop potentially featuring for just the third time for the national side.

Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae is also set to be a notable starter for South Korea on Friday, while Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in is likely to receive a start further forward.

Alisson Becker, Marquinhos and Raphinha are notable absentees for Brazil through injury, but there are still plenty of major names in the squad, including Vinicius Junior.

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha is back in the squad after missing the last camp through injury, and there is expected to be a spot in the number 10 position for the 26-year-old.

Richarlison could also potentially feature in the final third of the field, while it should be an all-Premier League midfield, with Casemiro in line to be joined by Bruno Guimaraes.

South Korea possible starting lineup:

Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Yu-min, Ju-sung; Jae-sung, Jin-gyu; Kang-in, Du-jae, Castrop; Heung-min

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Bento; Vanderson, Militao, Gabriel, Santos; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Estevao, Cunha, Vinicius; Richarlison

We say: South Korea 1-2 Brazil

This is a tricky match to call, as South Korea are a strong side, while Brazil have not been at their best of late. However, Ancelotti's side have so much quality in the final third, and we are backing them to edge a close match.

