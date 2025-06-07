Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Italy could line up for Monday's World Cup qualifying clash with Moldova.

Looking to kick-start their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign, Italy will welcome Group I minnows Moldova to Reggio Emilia on Monday, with departing manager Luciano Spalletti promising changes.

After losing 3-0 to Norway in their first fixture, the Azzurri will again start with three men at the back, but Spalletti - who has since been handed his notice - claimed that tired legs and minds contributed to his team's capitulation in Oslo.

So, midfield duo Samuele Ricci and Davide Frattesi - the latter returning to his former home ground, where he once starred for Sassuolo - may come into the starting XI.

Recalled to the squad after a seven-year absence, Davide Zappacosta surprisingly started on Friday night, but Andrea Cambiaso could replace the Atalanta BC wide man on Italy's right flank. Federico Dimarco will again vie with Destiny Udogie on the left.

There are fewer options in central defence, as Riccardo Calafiori, Alessandro Buongiorno and Matteo Gabbia are all sidelined by injury, while Francesco Acerbi turned down a recall after falling out with Spalletti.

Though debutant Diego Coppola lined up in front of captain Gianluigi Donnarumma last time out, alternatives such as Luca Ranieri or Juventus pair Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani may now be considered.

Without injured Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, it is likely Serie A's 2024-25 Capocannoniere Mateo Retegui will continue up front. Unless Spalletti opts for two up top, Udinese target man Lorenzo Lucca is bound for the bench.

The place of another ex-Sassuolo star, Giacomo Raspadori, is less safe, with Frattesi and Daniel Maldini both capable of featuring as a support striker.

Italy possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Ranieri, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Frattesi, Ricci, Tonali, Udogie; Raspadori, Retegui

