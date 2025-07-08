Ipswich Town are reportedly in a race against Turkish giants Besiktas for the signature of Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste.

The Tractor Boys have made a relatively quiet start to the summer transfer window, only welcoming one new face to East Anglia so far.

Arriving as a backup goalkeeper, veteran David Button will bring plenty of experience of the Championship courtesy of his days at West Bromwich Albion.

On the flip side, there could be a number of notable departures before the end of the window, with Omari Hutchinson supposedly attracting interest from Everton.

Kieran McKenna's troops have already waved goodbye to the talents of Liam Delap, who signed for Club World Cup-competing Chelsea.

Ipswich to hijack Besiktas move for Cajuste?

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Ipswich are looking to pull off an ambitious move before the start of the Championship campaign.

The report claims that the Tractor Boys are interested in re-signing Napoli midfielder Cajuste during the summer trading point.

It is understood that Besiktas were close to announcing the loan acquisition of the 25-year-old, however that deal has now been thrown into doubt.

It remains to be seen whether Ipswich can convince Cajuste to ply his trade in the second tier of English football for at least one year.

The Swede spent last term on loan at Portman Road in the Premier League, making 25 top-flight appearances and scoring once.

Ipswich could save money on Cajuste

On a temporary deal at Ipswich last season, Cajuste could already be a permanent Tractor Boy if they were able to avoid relegation.

The East Anglians supposedly had an obligation to purchase the 25-year-old from Napoli if they were still a Premier League club.

That is obviously not the case as Ipswich prepare for life in the Championship, but they could still secure the services of Cajuste.